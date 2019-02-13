From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |   |  JDM Toyota 86 Goes British Racing Green
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
Import Tuner features

JDM Toyota 86 Goes British Racing Green

No, it’s still not turbocharged, but this version is pretty tantalizing

Ed Tahaney
Feb 13, 2019
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 4 Photos

Feast your eyeballs on the awesome Toyota 86 British Green Limited model that lucky Japanese buyers can order now through May 31 for just under $30K at today's exchange rates. The right-hand-drive variant of the car is slathered in special British Racing Green paint (sorta looks like our Ratchet Bunny, right?!) and sits on fantastic-looking bronze-colored wheels.

2019 Toyota 86 British Green Limited Edition Japan Spec 02e Photo 2/4   |   JDM Toyota 86 Goes British Racing Green

While we hope that each piece of 86 news will bring word that Toyota has seen fit to offer a little power bump—or maybe even a turbocharger—that remains unfulfilled. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual (where it makes 205 hp and 156 lb-ft) or six-speed automatic transmission (200 hp, 151 lb-ft). It also sports bright-red Brembo brake calipers, Sachs dampers as seen on our TRD special-edition model, a tasteful black spoiler, and those 17-inch wheels. Underneath, the car gets panels to smooth airflow so as to increase overall stability.

2019 Toyota 86
$26,455 Base Model (MSRP) 21/28 MPG Fuel Economy
Research Vehicle
Our Trusted Partner
2019 Toyota 86 British Green Limited Edition Japan Spec 03e Photo 3/4   |   JDM Toyota 86 Goes British Racing Green

Inside, the two-seater gets a tasty black and tan combo with leather and Alcantara upholstery throughout. The driver and passenger seats feature black stitching, perforated inserts, and heating elements. Darkened trim is applied inside, too, including to the shifter surround. Tan contrast stitching is applied to the steering wheel and parking brake handle.

There are no plans for U.S. sales, but now we have another thing to keep our fingers crossed regarding the 86.

Source: Toyota

2019 Toyota 86 British Green Limited Edition Japan Spec 13e Photo 4/4   |   JDM Toyota 86 Goes British Racing Green
View Photo Gallery (4) Photos
SHARE ARTICLE
Import Tuner

PHOTO GALLERY (4)

JDM Toyota 86 Goes British Racing Green
Photo /
    2019 Toyota 86 British Green Limited Edition Japan Spec 01e 2019 Toyota 86 British Green Limited Edition Japan Spec 02e 2019 Toyota 86 British Green Limited Edition Japan Spec 03e 2019 Toyota 86 British Green Limited Edition Japan Spec 13e
    1 - 12 OF
    By Ed Tahaney
    113 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    Import Tuner
    That's about what the Honda Civic Type R makes and nearly twice as much power as we got from the last Mini JCW GP back in 2012
    Collin WoodardFeb 13, 2019
    Import Tuner
    Maserati plans to build the Alfieri on an aluminum space frame and offer it in both plug-in hybrid and fully electric forms
    Collin WoodardFeb 13, 2019
    Import Tuner
    You know very well the mere mention of JDM Legends will mean something crazy good is about to cross your path.
    Jonathan WongFeb 13, 2019
    Import Tuner
    That will launch Alpina's modified 7 Series from 0-60 mph in a claimed 3.5 seconds. It will also sail past the 200-mph mark, topping out at 205 mph.
    Collin WoodardFeb 11, 2019
    Import Tuner
    At the 2019 Osaka Auto Messe Toyota Japan unveiled their first real example of what a modified Supra would look like
    Sam DuFeb 11, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    Import Tuner features
    Leaked! This Might be the New Toyota Supra

    If you compare these photos with Toyota's official teaser, the rounded rear fenders, double-bubble roof, and massive wing all match up.

    Import Tuner features
    Toyota GR Super Sport Concept Packs LMP1-Derived 986-HP Powertrain

    Toyota wants its future supercars to essentially be race cars developed for the road like the GR Super Sport concept that just debuted in Tokyo.

    Import Tuner features
    Toyota Plotting Next Gen of Sports Cars

    In addition to the next Supra, Toyota is planning a successor to the 86 and looking into high-performance hybrid systems for its next gen of sports cars

    Import Tuner features
    Toyota’s Formula D Drivers Teach Us The Art of Drifting

    What happens when you mix 4 of Toyota’s Formula D pro drivers, 2 Super Street editors, and a brand new 86 at Irwindale Speedway? Drifting lessons, of course!

    Import Tuner features
    Toyota's GR HV Sports Concept Makes the Electrified Future Look Pretty Good

    Hybrids may help automakers meet emissions goals, but they aren't usually much fun for enthusiasts. The Toyota GR HV Sports concept promises to fix that.

    Import Tuner features
    U.S. Toyota TRD Models to Get Upgrades From GR Sub-Brand

    The U.S. will get some of the upgrades Toyota debuted for its new GR sub-brand--only they'll be branded as TRD here. Get the full story at Motor Trend.

    Import Tuner features
    The New Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP Will Make More Than 300 HP

    That's about what the Honda Civic Type R makes and nearly twice as much power as we got from the last Mini JCW GP back in 2012

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW Toyota 86
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP