 Limited-Edition 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia Adds Even More Exclusivity
Limited-Edition 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia Adds Even More Exclusivity

Only 15 units will be made, enough for a month's worth of sales

Ed Tahaney
Feb 8, 2019
FCA rolled out a limited-build 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia at the Chicago auto show. Each of the beautiful mid-engine two-seaters will be built alongside other 4Cs in Modena, Italy, and the special edition is limited to a run of 15 examples sure to sell out fast. Or not, as that amounts to about a month's worth of 4C sales these days.

The Italia Spider gets a 4C-exclusive splash of Misano Blue Metallic paint—a color already available on the Giulia and the Stelvio, by the way—with a piano-black front air intake and rear diffuser, as well as Italia stickers on its flanks. The only changes inside are an aluminum dashboard insert with a "4C Spider Italia" logo and a numbered plate on the center console.

2019 Alfa Romeo 4C
$66,900 Base Model (MSRP) MPG Fuel Economy
Research Vehicle
As with its non-Italia but equally Italian brethren, the new model packs a turbocharged 1.7-liter inline four with 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and powers the little targa-roofed car from zero to 60 mph in a blistering 4.1 seconds and on to a top speed of 160 mph.

2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia at Chicago Auto Show 07

The car also features a rear backup camera, cruise control, and rear park sensors as standard, as well as additional bits optional on other Spiders—the coupe was discontinued in the U.S. after the 2018 model year—including faux-suede-trimmed seats and the center-exit sport exhaust. The 4C Italia costs $73,495, a premium of $5000 above the 4C Spider. The small run won't do much to bump sales, but it does at least serve as a reminder that the 4C Spider still exists. Plus there's no doubt it'll be a blast to drive, so there's that.

Source: Alfa Romeo

Limited-Edition 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia Adds Even More Exclusivity
    2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia at Chicago Auto Show 11 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia at Chicago Auto Show 07 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia at Chicago Auto Show 10 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia at Chicago Auto Show 06 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia at Chicago Auto Show 05 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia at Chicago Auto Show 04 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia at Chicago Auto Show 03 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia at Chicago Auto Show 01 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia at Chicago Auto Show 02 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia at Chicago Auto Show 08 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia at Chicago Auto Show 09 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia 02
    2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia 03 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia 04 2020 AlfaRomeo 4C Spider Italia
    By Ed Tahaney
    112 Articles

    European Car
    The perfect balance of performance and practicality.
    Bradley IgerFeb 8, 2019
    European Car
    110 years have passed since Bugatti first opened its doors, and the automaker is celebrating with a special edition Chiron Sport.
    Conner GoldenFeb 8, 2019
    European Car
    The 30th Anniversary version of the tossably-fun Mazda MX-5 Miata has arrived
    Todd LassaFeb 7, 2019
    European Car
    Your favorite tech stories from the last decade
    Bob HernandezFeb 7, 2019
    European Car
    The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI brings more power, an independent suspension, and a limited-slip differential
    Stefan OgbacFeb 7, 2019
    TO TOP