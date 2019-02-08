FCA rolled out a limited-build 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia at the Chicago auto show. Each of the beautiful mid-engine two-seaters will be built alongside other 4Cs in Modena, Italy, and the special edition is limited to a run of 15 examples sure to sell out fast. Or not, as that amounts to about a month's worth of 4C sales these days.

The Italia Spider gets a 4C-exclusive splash of Misano Blue Metallic paint—a color already available on the Giulia and the Stelvio, by the way—with a piano-black front air intake and rear diffuser, as well as Italia stickers on its flanks. The only changes inside are an aluminum dashboard insert with a "4C Spider Italia" logo and a numbered plate on the center console.

As with its non-Italia but equally Italian brethren, the new model packs a turbocharged 1.7-liter inline four with 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and powers the little targa-roofed car from zero to 60 mph in a blistering 4.1 seconds and on to a top speed of 160 mph.

