2019 is shaping up to be quite a good year for Toyota enthusiasts. In addition to the much-publicized return of the Supra, Lexus fiddled with its RC F for the 2020 model year, giving it more power, refinement, and performance. As if that weren't enough, the luxury brand decided to also launch this all-new RC F Track Edition, its hardest-core product since the LFA supercar.

Photo 2/33 | 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition Unveiled

Lexus claims in addition to the 58 pounds of extra downforce it brings, the new fixed rear wing reduces drag when compared with the active spoiler on the regular coupe. Up front, a new carbon-fiber splitter adds a bit of downforce as well.

One of the most significant upgrades is weight—or the reduction thereof, as Lexus says the Track Edition is down 176 pounds compared to the regular RC F. Part of the savings comes from the extensive use of carbon-fiber components, many of which were created in the same facility developed for the LFA. Along with a carbon roof and hood, both the partition behind the rear seat and the bumper reinforcements are now carbon.

A huge chunk of weight was saved via the adoption of a Brembo-sourced carbon-ceramic brake system, marking the first time the RC F has ever been fitted with ceramic anchors. Combined with special lightweight 19-inch wheels inspired by those of the RC F GT3, the front end alone is down 55 pounds. This diet, when coupled with the RC F's new launch control system, drops the zero-to-60-mph sprint to an impressive 3.9 seconds.

Photo 3/33 | 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition Unveiled

Underneath the fancy new hood is the refreshed 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V-8 found in less Track-y RC Fs, putting out 472 horsepower to the rear wheels. While the current RC F is hardly a shrinking violet, the Track Edition's new standard titanium exhaust should even more heads.