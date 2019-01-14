From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |   |  2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition Unveiled
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
SuperStreetOnline features

2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition Unveiled

More downforce, more power, less weight, gnarlier brakes, and more

Conner Golden
Jan 14, 2019
Photographers: Sam Du, Lexus
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 33 Photos

2019 is shaping up to be quite a good year for Toyota enthusiasts. In addition to the much-publicized return of the Supra, Lexus fiddled with its RC F for the 2020 model year, giving it more power, refinement, and performance. As if that weren't enough, the luxury brand decided to also launch this all-new RC F Track Edition, its hardest-core product since the LFA supercar.

2020 Lexus RC F and RC F Track Edition 20 Photo 2/33   |   2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition Unveiled

Lexus claims in addition to the 58 pounds of extra downforce it brings, the new fixed rear wing reduces drag when compared with the active spoiler on the regular coupe. Up front, a new carbon-fiber splitter adds a bit of downforce as well.

One of the most significant upgrades is weight—or the reduction thereof, as Lexus says the Track Edition is down 176 pounds compared to the regular RC F. Part of the savings comes from the extensive use of carbon-fiber components, many of which were created in the same facility developed for the LFA. Along with a carbon roof and hood, both the partition behind the rear seat and the bumper reinforcements are now carbon.

A huge chunk of weight was saved via the adoption of a Brembo-sourced carbon-ceramic brake system, marking the first time the RC F has ever been fitted with ceramic anchors. Combined with special lightweight 19-inch wheels inspired by those of the RC F GT3, the front end alone is down 55 pounds. This diet, when coupled with the RC F's new launch control system, drops the zero-to-60-mph sprint to an impressive 3.9 seconds.

2020 Lexus RC F and RC F Track Edition 31 Photo 3/33   |   2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition Unveiled

Underneath the fancy new hood is the refreshed 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V-8 found in less Track-y RC Fs, putting out 472 horsepower to the rear wheels. While the current RC F is hardly a shrinking violet, the Track Edition's new standard titanium exhaust should even more heads.

Not much has been done to the interior, aside from fitting red leather and Alcantara upholstery, as well as carbon-fiber trim. The only available exterior colors are Ultra White and Matte Nebula Gray. Pricing, specifications, and availability are yet to be announced, but production is confirmed to begin in the second quarter of 2019.

 

SHARE ARTICLE
SuperStreetOnline

PHOTO GALLERY (33)

2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition Unveiled
Photo /
    Naias 2019 sam du 017 2020 Lexus RC F and RC F Track Edition 20 2020 Lexus RC F and RC F Track Edition 31 2020 Lexus RC F and RC F Track Edition 32 2020 Lexus RC F and RC F Track Edition 13 2020 Lexus RC F and RC F Track Edition 18 2020 Lexus RC F and RC F Track Edition 23 2020 Lexus RC F and RC F Track Edition 28 2020 Lexus RC F and RC F Track Edition 27 2020 Lexus RC F and RC F Track Edition 36 2020 Lexus RC F and RC F Track Edition 35 2020 Lexus RC F and RC F Track Edition 34
    2020 Lexus RC F and RC F Track Edition 20 Naias 2019 sam du 026 Naias 2019 sam du 018 Naias 2019 sam du 028 Naias 2019 sam du 027 Naias 2019 sam du 025 Naias 2019 sam du 024 Naias 2019 sam du 023 Naias 2019 sam du 022 Naias 2019 sam du 021 Naias 2019 sam du 020 Naias 2019 sam du 019
    Naias 2019 sam du 036 Naias 2019 sam du 035 Naias 2019 sam du 034 Naias 2019 sam du 033 Naias 2019 sam du 032 Naias 2019 sam du 031 Naias 2019 sam du 030 Naias 2019 sam du 029 Naias 2019 sam du 037
    1 - 12 OF
    By Conner Golden
    111 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    SuperStreetOnline
    Look out Honda and VAG; Hyundai has just rolled out its new Veloster N race car that will compete in TCR (touring car) classes globally, including the 2019 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge in the U.S.
    Ed TahaneyJan 15, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    A limited-edition, thoroughly revised WRX STI that’s only for the U.S., the S209 has more power, more grip, and plenty of chassis upgrades.
    Aaron GoldJan 14, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    We try to be the first with a modified “street” version (albeit in 2D) of the return of the Toyota Supra
    Bob HernandezJan 14, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    It's been 21 years since the last generation of the Toyota Supra. This version will be the fifth generation and officially named the A90, but people will often refer to it as the MkV, as well (us included).
    Sam DuJan 14, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    It was at the 2014 Detroit auto show that we first laid eyes on the Toyota FT-1 concept, a future vision of the car we’re seeing here in the same city five years later: the MkV 2020 Toyota Supra
    Mike FloydJan 14, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2016 Lexus RC F - Smooth Move

    James Pepion's 2016 Lexus RC F originally started out as a SEMA project car, but it quickly grew into an obsession for perfection for him.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Lexus to Unveil RC F GT Concept During Long Beach Grand Prix

    Lexus will show off the RC F GT Concept during the 42nd Long Beach Grand Prix, where Scott Pruett and Roger Yasukawa will drive it between races.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Rocket Bunny/Pandem Widebody 2015 Lexus RC-F

    Gordon Ting is back in Super Street and this time he's brought with him a Rocket Bunny/Pandem widebodied 2015 Lexus RC-F racer.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Lexus RC F GT3 to Compete in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

    Sage Karam joins Scott Pruett and Lexus F Performance Racing to pilot the RC F GT3 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Lexus RC F and NX200t Road Trip from LA to Las Vegas

    We take a a road trip from our office in LA to Las Vegas in our NX200t project car and a 2015 Lexus RC F we borrowed from our good friend, Gordon Ting

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Lexus RC F GT, Scion FR-S Set to Race Up Pikes Peak

    Lexus will compete in the Pikes Peak challenge with an all-new RC F GT concept, specially tuned for the race and 800 pounds lighter than in production.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Lexus RC F in Gumball 3000 Stockholm to Las Vegas 2015

    Super Street is getting ready for the 2015 Gumball 3000 where we'll be piloting a Lexus RC F from Stockholm all the way to Las Vegas.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Hyundai Veloster N Is Going Racin’ in IMSA

    The car will rub fenders with the likes of the Audi RS3 LMS TCR and Honda Civic Type R TCR in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series.

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP