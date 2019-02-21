From the Editors of…

 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo 992 Leaks on Instagram
2020 Porsche 911 Turbo 992 Leaks on Instagram

Is this the eighth-gen 911 Turbo? If so, we love it

Ed Tahaney
Feb 21, 2019
Porsche owner and enthusiast Todd Schleicher has posted what could be the first public images of the 992-generation 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo on his Instagram account, and we have to say it looks pretty sweet.

This gray metallic beast wears glossy black wheels—likely in staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear diameters—and a rear wing that appears more modest than the wider piece fitted to 992 Turbo S prototypes seen recently on the Nürburgring. Photographed in an assembly facility, the purported Turbo seems to be getting some finishing work done to its frunk and still wears a few pieces of paint-protecting safety wrap on its sides.

The new 911 Carrera S models, which we've already driven, debuted in November. It's possible this Turbo variant could make a splash at the Geneva motor show next month, although the debut may wait until September for the Frankfurt show. Whenever the sheet is officially pulled, the car is likely to pack a tweaked 3.8-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine with noticeable bumps over the 540 hp and 487 lb-ft of torque produced by the 991.2-based model. Look for Porsche's new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission as well, but purists can still pray for a seven-speed manual. The new Turbo should also be able to sprint from 0-60 mph in less than 2.9 seconds and thrill speed freaks with something like a 200-mph top speed.

Around back, the turbo sports four square-ish exhaust tips, an aggressive lower fascia, and the 992's nifty wraparound taillights. The 2020 variant should also come preloaded with the latest incarnation of Porsche's Torque Vectoring Plus electronically controlled rear differential as standard.

Before the 911 Turbo hits the streets, expect to see the S and 4S Cabriolet variants rolling off the same line first. A possible hybridized Turbo is rumored to be in the works, too. If anyone has images of that one, we'd love to take a look.

 

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo 992 Leaks on Instagram
