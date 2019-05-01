From the Editors of…

 2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition is a Mean, Green Touge Machine
2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition is a Mean, Green Touge Machine

Inspired by Japan's famed Hakone Turnpike

Alex Nishimoto
May 1, 2019
This special edition Toyota 86 makes us want to crank up the Eurobeat and attack some mountain roads. Named after the famous Hakone Turnpike southwest of Tokyo, the Toyota 86 Hakone Edition pays tribute to what is considered one of the best driving roads in the world.

The 86 Hakone Edition boasts an exclusive paint color called Hakone green, which is set off by 17-inch "twisted spoke" bronze wheels and a black spoiler. Inside, the Hakone Edition receives a fetching set of black and tan Alcantara front seats. The dashboard is embroidered with the 86 logo in tan, and the steering wheel, shift boot, parking brake cover each receive tan stitching. Meanwhile, a black sliding armrest features tan trim and black stitching. Each Toyota 86 Hakone Edition will come with a pair of tan key fob gloves.

2019 Toyota 86
$26,455 Base Model (MSRP) 21/28 MPG Fuel Economy
Research Vehicle
Our Trusted Partner
2020 86 Hakone 007 Photo 2/20   |   2020 86 Hakone 007

Based on the 86 GT trim, the Hakone Edition will make the same 205 hp and 156 lb-ft of torque as a standard 86, and can be had in six-speed manual or six-speed automatic guise (at a cost of 5 hp and 5 lb-ft). LED headlights come standard, as do LED fog lamps, dual-zone climate control, heated seats, and hands-free keyless entry with push-button start. The Toyota 86 Hakone Edition arrives this year as a 2020 model.

We've heard that a next-gen Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ is in the works, but until it gets here you can likely expect to see more special editions like this pop up every once in a while to remind customers that the boxer-engine sports cars still exist. Here's hoping the next ones are this tastefully done.

Source: Toyota

2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition is a Mean, Green Touge Machine
    Death, taxes, and the agony of rotary purists: three things that can be counted on from now until the end of time—especially if you decide to build a car like Khiem Pham's RX-7.
    Benjamin HuntingMay 1, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Masaru Ishikawa never intended for his wife's S13 project to be too extensive, but like a carpenter with a knife and wood, Masaru couldn't let it stay stock without whittling it a bit
    David IshikawaApr 30, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Air Resources Board document reveals certification for a turbo-four engine.
    Stefan OgbacApr 30, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers has revealed that it plans to discontinue the rear-wheel-drive configuration in favor of all-wheel drive
    Stefan OgbacApr 30, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    After building a 600hp slick black STI, Matthew Tomczek turns his attention to this SR20 Bluebird
    RodrezApr 29, 2019
