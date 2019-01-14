From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |   |  2020 Toyota Supra: It’s Finally Real—and It’s Spectacular
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
SuperStreetOnline features

2020 Toyota Supra: It’s Finally Real—and It’s Spectacular

It will be available this summer with 335 hp and a price just over 50 grand.

Mike Floyd
Jan 14, 2019
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 56 Photos

It was at the 2014 Detroit auto show that we first laid eyes on the Toyota FT-1 concept, a future vision of the car we're seeing here in the same city five years later: the MkV 2020 Toyota Supra. It's been 21 years since the last-generation A80 Supra was sold in the U.S., and it was far from assured that the nameplate would ever return. But Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda is an enthusiast, a driver, and a man who believes Toyota needs cars with emotion. He also loves the Supra, which he made abundantly clear at the Detroit show press conference where he unveiled the car, dropping hilarious one liners like: "It's not just fun to drive—it's totally lit!"  What better badge to carry that flag than the Supra, which after what seems like an eternity is finally set to hit the streets by mid-2019 with pricing starting hair over 50 grand?

Developing the new Supra was far from easy, and as it had when it produced the 86 in concert with Subaru, Toyota decided it needed someone to share the burden that comes with building a low-volume sports car. It found a willing dance partner in BMW. Back in 2011, the German automaker and Toyota went to work on the cars that would become the new Z4 and the Supra. Other mags have already seen the Z4 and driven it on roads and on a racetrack in Portugal. And we've already driven a prototype version of the Supra in Spain. So far, both cars are shaking out very well.

2020 Toyota Supra 09 Photo 2/56   |   2020 Toyota Supra: It’s Finally Real—and It’s Spectacular

But there were still plenty of details about the 2020 Supra we didn't yet know until now, like these: 335 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque from a BMW-sourced, twin-scroll turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. It was of paramount importance given its heritage that the Supra come with an inline-six, and BMW had the goods Toyota needed. The engine employs direct injection, continuously variable timing, and a variable intake-valve lift system. After evaluating the preproduction Supra on the track, senior editor Nelson Ireson said it felt like there were far more than 335 horses on tap, likely due to the early onset of torque and the Supra's relatively svelte claimed curb weight of 3,397 pounds.

Bolted on to the engine is an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Sorry folks, we're hearing there's no manual in the offing, but Toyota promises it will be "quick-shifting." The car itself is also going to be to be quick off the line. Thanks to its short initial gear ratios and a launch-control feature, Toyota says the Supra will clock a zero-to-60-mph time of 4.1 seconds on its way to a top speed of 155 mph.

Toyota's in-house Gazoo Racing performance arm has had a lot to do with how the rear-drive Supra will handle its business out on your favorite stretch of squiggly road, and there's a lot to like about how the car is set up. First off, it boasts a 50:50 weight distribution for optimum balance. A low center of gravity and overall structural rigidity were also given significant focus.

Up front, the A-arms of the 2020 Supra's double-joint strut front suspension are constructed of aluminum, as is much of the five-link rear setup. Versus the BMW, the subframes and mounting points have been reinforced and the springs and shocks were specifically tuned by Gazoo Racing engineers in an effort to lend the car a different dynamic feel than the Z4.

Adding to the chassis setup is an adaptive variable suspension system that adjusts damping force on the fly depending on road conditions and how the driver is wheeling the car, and there's an active rear differential with an electric motor and multi-plate clutches at work. It's all about keeping lateral torque in line and delivering a neutral handling experience. The active diff controls torque distribution between the rear wheels and can variably lock to deliver between zero and 100 percent of torque to each of them. It will also meter the rear torque distribution when you're braking hard into corners and powering out of them.

2020 Toyota Supra 26 Photo 3/56   |   2020 Toyota Supra: It’s Finally Real—and It’s Spectacular

Both the variable suspension and the active differential can be further loosened or tightened by choosing between two modes—Normal and Sport—that also modulate the Supra's throttle response, steering weight, transmission shift points, and exhaust note.

It all rolls on 19-inch forged aluminum wheels and sticky Michelin Pilot Super Sport rubber, with the rears being a bit wider (255/35R-19 front, 275/35R-19 rear). Turning the front wheels is a variable-assist and variable-ratio electric power-steering system specifically tuned for the Supra. Whoa-ing things down are large discs all around, highlighted by front 13.7-inch rotors squeezed by four-piston Brembo calipers.

Inside the cabin is where the BMW/Toyota joint venture really stands out, and that may end up being somewhat of a disappointment to fans of past Supras that were all Toyota. If you've been in a modern-era BMW, you'll feel right at home in the Supra, right down to BMW's infotainment screen (6.5 or 8.8 inches depending on trim), center stack treatment, and balky shift knob and iDrive control knob. The points of differentiation, such as the leather-wrapped steering wheel and the seats, don't have any specific Supra branding, either.

That said, the seats look impressively sporty with integrated head restraints and come wrapped in leather or Alcantara microsuede depending on the trim level. There's also a high-definition, single-meter-design color instrument panel that projects a three-dimensional graphics package. It consolidates information including the tach and shift-timing indicator and places multimedia data on the right. There's also an available head-up display.

Speaking of trim levels, the Supra will be available in 3.0 and 3.0 Premium spec, and the early adopters will no doubt fight over the 1,500 Launch Edition models slated for the U.S., which add a few goodies to the Premium edition. Launch editions will come in Absolute Zero White, Nocturnal Black, or Renaissance Red 2.0 exterior colors, and each will feature high-contrast red mirror caps and matte-black wheels. The white and black Supra Launch Editions will get a red interior with carbon-fiber accents, while the Renaissance Red 2.0 Supra gets a black leather-trimmed interior. The Launch cars will also feature a numbered carbon-fiber badge on the dash, plus a carbon-fiber graphic of Akio Toyoda's signature on the passenger side.

2020 Toyota Supra front interior detail Photo 4/56   |   2020 Toyota Supra: It’s Finally Real—and It’s Spectacular

Standard feature highlights include dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirrors, rain-sensing windshield wipers, power folding mirrors, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning with steering assist, and automatic high beams. An optional Driver Assist package includes adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and rear collision warning. The 3.0 Premium grade gets the 8.8-inch touchscreen display with navigation, what Toyota calls its Supra Connect telematics services, wireless Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker JBL audio system, and wireless phone charging.

While the interior is likely to prove controversial, the 2020 Toyota Supra is in a class of its own when it comes to exterior style. Based in part on that FT-1 concept developed by Toyota's Calty design center in California, the new Supra's designers drew inspiration from the four generations of the car's heritage as well as the famed 2000 GT. The goal was to create a vehicle that evokes 50-plus years of Toyota performance history, and the results are impressive. Key elements include a double-bubble roof panel, wildly flowing rear fenders, and a prominent central grille section flanked by large air intakes that nods to the A80 Supra. Out back, highlights include an integrated spoiler, a trapezoidal rear bumper shape, and single tailpipes at each end integrated into the rear diffuser.

Lighting is provided via a six-lens LED design that integrates daytime running lamps and turn-signal functions, and the taillamps combine turn, tail, and stop lights into their main ring shape, with LED reverse lamps located in the center of the lower bumper. As far as colors go, the Supra's primary hue is Renaissance Red 2.0. Nitro Yellow, Downshift Blue, and Phantom Matte Gray will also eventually be available to add to the Launch Edition palette.

So, what's all this going to set you back? The base 3.0 model will start at $50,920, with the 3.0 Premium starting at $54,920. Launch editions come in at $56,180. The primary option package is the Driver Assist bundle for $1,195, and base 3.0 models can get the upgraded navigation and stereo for $2,460. Oh, and if you want the first production Supra, you can bid on it at the upcoming Barrett-Jackson auction with the proceeds going to charity. It will be a special Launch Edition model featuring Phantom Matte Gray paint, the red mirror caps, a red interior, and matte-black wheels. Number 1 of 1,500, it will have VIN 20201 and also come with an engine cover with Akio Toyoda's (real) personal signature that can be framed or installed on the car.

One of the key questions Ireson brought up in his Supra prototype drive is one of legacy. Will the Supra legions forgive the BMW connection? That remains to be seen. But as far as his overall impressions, he was plenty emphatic: "The Supra is back, and it's shaping up to be great. " We're betting that will be enough to win over many of the old-schoolers and a new generation of fans alike.

2020 Toyota Supra Specifications
ON SALE Summer 2019
PRICE $50,920 (base)
ENGINE/MOTOR 3.0L DOHC 24-valve I-6; 335 hp @ 5,500 rpm, 365 lb-ft @ 1,520 rpm (est)
TRANSMISSION 8-speed automatic
LAYOUT 2-door, 2-passenger, front-engine, RWD coupe
EPA MILEAGE 21/30 mpg (city/hwy)
L x W x H 172.5 x 73.0 x 50.9 in (est)
WHEELBASE 97.2 in
WEIGHT 3,397 lb
0-60 MPH 4.1 sec
TOP SPEED 155 mph
Supra Heritage Group Shot 60C954E322BD5F30E41DF6906A3F74AA490D0AC1 Photo 56/56   |   Supra Heritage Group Shot 60C954E322BD5F30E41DF6906A3F74AA490D0AC1
View Photo Gallery (56) Photos
SHARE ARTICLE
SuperStreetOnline

PHOTO GALLERY (56)

2020 Toyota Supra: It’s Finally Real—and It’s Spectacular
Photo /
    2020 Supra Studio 003 67C947AE2DA289A695F425642F63DA3FEF7C663A 2020 Toyota Supra 09 2020 Toyota Supra 26 2020 Toyota Supra front interior detail 2020 Supra Exterior 016 B04A1F869DD36E506C8746392725139DC979E282 2020 Supra Exterior 017 5F885260562110835C23F7BFC23CFDAF43B15705 2020 Supra Exterior 003 3EF98900935F6A42260AA0A28099EEED9C388FFA 2020 Supra Exterior 001 BB208F11D3DF31CE5DD85D7AA1D433D9E20DF2AF 2020 Supra Exterior 015 637C73A53A8DC89B0D3126E0A1CA1FA61E64A41C 2020 Supra Exterior 014 941C67143AD61E4D4363FDCBD89160DBA78FE79C 2020 Supra Exterior 004 2331F095152CAAF1964B52C7FDBCA4E8E6E4E977 2020 Supra Exterior 011 C22BF0160D961E15FF7C82763D67EBB60CF7DD54
    2020 Supra Exterior 010 072D950690C77FE8CA532E41D2D9987F83C647BE 2020 Supra Exterior 005 40B122C029A2AA78EFA41521CC5D9012705CEE42 2020 Supra Exterior 013 A82888038AC782226FC92637C45AEE8FD089F679 2020 Supra Exterior 007 8452E52B4737FCF9AA039DED676CDA3CA81A0F3F 2020 Supra Exterior 006 5228E32E5CEC54FC1ADDF9B3497C6411DE66B5D6 2020 Supra Exterior 012 4E884EB17433B5A0DC29FBCCB91B393835DE7889 2020 Supra Exterior 023 28B46EC7836AAA289B1BCCD1AF944A6CD456FAF1 2020 Supra Exterior 022 B99A805E3E1F0787C18715C9E4BCD4F60987FD99 2020 Supra Exterior 020 A7C31292E85371A5C8A70DB65C4D18F76A620030 2020 Supra Exterior 008 317A413FC10C582AF50C66103806C1CC167136F2 2020 Supra Exterior 021 ACEE3313D8560A432ADA4A10938A704E66651E0F 2020 Supra Exterior 009 4C0A5E25A3FCAFF578FC873C5C5A76144C272050
    2020 Supra Exterior 025 FF3806A8FCA0CCF8033202CD097F6E6B98DA2732 2020 Supra Exterior 024 5A40A9DE27E39D7615FA5648D8E84E4FE0C14100 2020 Supra Exterior 019 DB65ECF864E3BAF5A529911862A2F5CEF33ADABA 2020 Supra Exterior 018 899F43F87A528E066CE33F42FED6BA73F7204519 2020 Supra Launch Interior 01 ACC26EFEC91D2BDA85033757D4245ED526A9F7B6 2020 Supra Launch Interior 02 CFFD5B292B8D238476D84FBC68394BC0D5A6450E 2020 Supra Interior 01 B98676E31DCBF4369DAE166490E5848566D241B6 2020 Supra Interior 02 E72FCCEEAB23F283C16C9F543C07C434B10D1744 2020 Supra Exterior 029 51D3CBA58AEFFFDB03EB030431C197E0B9D20044 2020 Supra Interior 03 59CD5BD4E604D4D181F46979DF4C00017457CF11 2020 Supra Exterior 028 220C388529E28A0A5E02D9813842DE7B4C676A16 2020 Supra Interior 06 87E0DAE25B431EAA3ED88B03FF9F51941FED2841
    2020 Supra Interior 04 F8FB9689AB3A664F5648F92DB24F18160751AEF0 2020 Supra MatteGrey 02 2B9FDBA385A699A9CF149F2059BB64EF5115642C 2020 Supra MatteGrey 01 E184D56B97DF47B5C45C9E65C1817BD784A19AA5 2020 Supra Interior 05 76BF605301D0F73495389574EEE76D15D0043A17 2020 Supra LaunchEdition 02 10F2ABF963C07F4784399BF17C81F1335D62147E 2020 Supra Exterior 036 2BD3D29F08782C8A3AA8A866A52DDF9887E0E625 2020 Supra LaunchEdition 01 DA98A3EF24330A1E359D4DA496D4CF667DC03BAE 2020 Supra Exterior 035 0AEC813475583C3F4C2D46E693B086EC8050594E 2020 Supra Exterior 034 4E713B317F1A9C9FC91F62FDD4BB29CC20DC3392 2020 Supra Exterior 031 EAC7AD5FE8F2DA2CBBA8164E7D3DBE5FB3CCE81C 2020 Supra Exterior 030 EE406FDF834F1DF3DFF046992D80ED3B16CBB058 2020 Supra Exterior 033 C301EC59F392CD55D624FF07197106EBE28EE68B
    2020 Supra Exterior 032 55C8A9D9CE47B49A9529AA7AF7DF497D0F68C072 2020 Supra Exterior 027 C5DCDA49DDD8FFB111F444115FE4245B65B98079 2020 Supra Exterior 026 7FE090B4B4D85FC7FB8DFCF6F718AF54B4D2E1C9 2020 Supra Studio 003 67C947AE2DA289A695F425642F63DA3FEF7C663A 2020 Supra Studio 004 9924BFC978BD5771DED6942E7D89E9D7F934B359 2020 Supra Studio 002 590DD1CB9F4862AAFD5B6877B84697B669CDFD87 2020 Supra Studio 001 040813A9DB8C3C459891F9068C0328A39C10F1AF Supra Heritage Group Shot 60C954E322BD5F30E41DF6906A3F74AA490D0AC1
    1 - 12 OF
    By Mike Floyd
    3 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    SuperStreetOnline
    We try to be the first with a modified “street” version (albeit in 2D) of the return of the Toyota Supra
    Bob HernandezJan 14, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    It's been 21 years since the last generation of the Toyota Supra. This version will be the fifth generation and officially named the A90, but people will often refer to it as the MkV, as well (us included).
    Sam DuJan 14, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    As the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon kicked off, a menacing, widened and overtly aggressive version of Toyota's long-awaited sports coupe drew media and fan attention on the show floor.
    RodrezJan 11, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    The new Acura Team Penske colors celebrate the brand’s championship-winning IMSA racers of 1990–93
    Ed TahaneyJan 10, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    This particular LS-swapped 240Z is being sold at this year's Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale and is said to make more than 400 hp.
    Collin WoodardJan 10, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Tokyo Auto Salon 2019: Toyota Supra Headed For Super GT

    At the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon Toyota Gazoo Racing unveiled another version of the highly-anticipated new Supra, this one headed for Super GT racing.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    1997 Toyota Supra RZ - Everything Changes

    They say a project car is never done, because there's always things to improve on, but For Marcel Lech, it's safe to say that his 1997 Toyota Supra is finished

    SuperStreetOnline features
    1997 Toyota Supra - Supra Hero

    The story of Eric Lam and his 800hp 1997 Toyota Supra is a long one that almost makes us forget that at point his epic Supra started off completely bone stock.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    The Drag Week Shakeup

    Learn more about Geovannie Castillo's Toyota Supra which had everybody talking at this year's Hot Rod Drag Week.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    1993 Toyota Supra - Still So Damn Good

    Sartaj Singh's 1993 Toyota Supra is the perfect example of a vehicle that with the right modes still looks as good and as relevant as when it first debuted.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2019 Acura ARX-05 Prototype Racers Get Heritage Liveries

    The new Acura Team Penske colors celebrate the brand’s championship-winning IMSA racers of 1990–93

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP