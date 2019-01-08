From the Editors of…

 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S Cabriolet Arrive This Summer
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S Cabriolet Arrive This Summer

992 convertible's debut

Ed Tahaney
Jan 8, 2019
The eighth-generation Porsche 911 cabriolet has been revealed in all its open-air glory. Like its recently unveiled 992-generation coupe sibling, the stunningly beautiful car is being shown first in S and 4S spec.

In the S models, the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine makes 443 hp (up 23 from before) and 390 lb-ft of torque. It mates at launch to a new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as standard. A manual will be offered later as a no-cost option. (The manual was cheaper than the auto before, so it will actually cost you more money to shift for yourself now.)

Porsche claims that the rear-wheel-drive 911 Carrera S Cabriolet can sprint from 9-60 mph in 3.7 seconds, and that the all-wheel-drive 4S Cabriolet can do it in 3.6. Both times are 0.4 second quicker than those the automaker stated for the outgoing 991.2 models and 0.2 second slower than their fixed-roof counterparts. The rear-drive S can hit 190 mph, while the 4S tops out at 188 mph—each is more than enough speed to trash a toupee or a fancy new 'do. As on the coupe, the cabrios can be spec'd with Porsche's PASM Sport Suspension, which adds stiffer springs and beefier anti-roll bars, and reduced ride height by 0.4 inch.

The fabric roof has a glass rear window and can be opened or closed at velocities of up to 31 mph in 12 seconds. That may sound like forever compared to the cars' acceleration times, but it's actually par for the course. That time matches the Jaguar F-Type convertible, and is marginally slower than the 11 seconds the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster needs to raise or lower its top. An electrically operated wind deflector helps keep things calm in the cabin when the top is down. New standard equipment for both variants include electrically operated door handles, LED headlamps, a variable-position rear spoiler, and a seamless light bar across the rear.

All sheetmetal is now aluminum on the cabriolets, and as all 992s now feature wide bodywork, the new drop-tops measure 71.2 inches wide up front and 72.9 inches wide out back. As with the coupe, the car has staggered-diameter wheels measuring 20 inches in the front and 21 inches at the rear. It's likely the non-S cars will use a 19- and 20-inch setup.

The infotainment system now features a larger, 10.9-inch touchscreen—up from 7.0 inches in the previous cabriolet—perched above a row of toggle switches. The 992's new Wet Mode makes an appearance here, too; it's standard and uses sensors in the wheel wells to detect water and flash an alert in the gauge cluster that tells the driver to return home and wait for better weather. We kid, but it does adjust the stability control and anti-lock braking systems for the conditions. Night Vision Assist is also now available on a 911 cabrio for the first time, and the thermal-imaging camera is almost certainly going to be a must-have for tech geeks like us.

The 2020 911 Carrera S Cabriolet starts at $127,350, and the 4S Cabriolet at $134,650. Order today and you can expect your new chariot to arrive by late summer.

Source: Porsche

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S Cabriolet Arrive This Summer
    If you're wondering why this Mitsubishi Eclipse isn't wearing a trio of diamonds, that's because it's an Eagle Talon. Now, if you're wondering what an Eagle is and why people call it a DSM, you're not the only one.
    Austin LottJan 8, 2019
    European Car
    It should be more powerful than the regular 310-hp STI, although there's no telling how much more power the S209 will get.
    Collin WoodardJan 7, 2019
    European Car
    Thai-built Honda Integra that pulls its inspiration from the Type R
    RodrezJan 7, 2019
    European Car
    It's been more than 40 years since Datsun stopped making its trio of 510 coupes, wagons, and sedans—which is probably why you know so little about them, or why someone would go to all the trouble of breathing new life into 1.
    Aaron BonkJan 7, 2019
    European Car
    Among the many design upgrades, the Huracan receives a new front bumper, 20-inch Aesir wheels, and side air intakes
    Kelly PleskotJan 7, 2019
