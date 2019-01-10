From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |   |  2019 Acura ARX-05 Prototype Racers Get Heritage Liveries
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
Honda Tuning features

2019 Acura ARX-05 Prototype Racers Get Heritage Liveries

Believe it or not, the brand has been racing for nearly 30 years

Ed Tahaney
Jan 10, 2019
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 13 Photos

Acura has new colors for its Team Penske prototype race cars that will compete in the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Throughout the new season, the prototypes will wear the white, orange, and black on the cars that won three consecutive IMSA championships from 1991 to 1993. It's sort of strange to realize that Acura as a brand has been around and racing long enough to have a heritage livery, but here we are.

05 2019 Acura Team Penske ARX 05 Prototypes Photo 2/13   |   05 2019 Acura Team Penske ARX 05 Prototypes

The new retro look is an updated take on the Camel Lights champion Comptech Racing Spice Acura NSXs of the early '90s. The new cars debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway later this month, where Dane Cameron, Juan Pablo Montoya, and Simon Pagenaud will drive the No. 6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 and Helio Castroneves, Ricky Taylor, and Alexander Rossi the No. 7 car.

Parker Johnstone in the Spice Acura at the Monterey Motorsports Reunion 2015 09 Photo 3/13   |   Parker Johnstone In The Spice Acura At The Monterey Motorsports Reunion 2015 09

Tune in to the 2019 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the twice-around-the-clock Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance contest on January 26 and 27.

06 2019 Acura Team Penske ARX 05 Prototypes Photo 13/13   |   06 2019 Acura Team Penske ARX 05 Prototypes
View Photo Gallery (13) Photos
SHARE ARTICLE
Honda Tuning

PHOTO GALLERY (13)

2019 Acura ARX-05 Prototype Racers Get Heritage Liveries
Photo /
    08 2019 Acura Team Penske 7 ARX 05 Prototype 05 2019 Acura Team Penske ARX 05 Prototypes Parker Johnstone in the Spice Acura at the Monterey Motorsports Reunion 2015 09 07 2019 Acura Team Penske 6 ARX 05 Prototype 04 2019 Acura Team Penske 7 ARX 05 Prototype 00 2019 Acura Team Penske 6 ARX 05 Prototype 01 2019 Acura Team Penske 7 ARX 05 Prototype 03 2019 Acura Team Penske 6 ARX 05 Prototype Parker Johnstone in the Spice Acura at the Monterey Motorsports Reunion 2015 06 Parker Johnstone in the Spice Acura at the Monterey Motorsports Reunion 2015 04 Parker Johnstone in the Spice Acura at the Monterey Motorsports Reunion 2015 03 Parker Johnstone in the Spice Acura at the Monterey Motorsports Reunion 2015 02
    06 2019 Acura Team Penske ARX 05 Prototypes
    1 - 12 OF
    By Ed Tahaney
    106 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    Honda Tuning
    McLaren is expected to reveal a convertible version of the 600LT on January 16
    Kelly PleskotJan 9, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    Mazda will introduce a special-edition Miata at the Chicago auto show in February
    Kelly PleskotJan 9, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    Lexus has released a new teaser video previewing the RC F Track Edition before its debut at the Detroit auto show
    Kelly PleskotJan 9, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    The 992-generation 911 convertible is debuting in S spec first, which means a muscular twin-turbo flat-six and a top speed of up to 190 mph.
    Ed TahaneyJan 8, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    If you're wondering why this Mitsubishi Eclipse isn't wearing a trio of diamonds, that's because it's an Eagle Talon. Now, if you're wondering what an Eagle is and why people call it a DSM, you're not the only one.
    Austin LottJan 8, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    Honda Tuning features
    2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S Cabriolet Arrive This Summer

    The 992-generation 911 convertible is debuting in S spec first, which means a muscular twin-turbo flat-six and a top speed of up to 190 mph.

    Honda Tuning features
    Here's a Better Look at the Upcoming Subaru WRX STI S209

    It should be more powerful than the regular 310-hp STI, although there's no telling how much more power the S209 will get.

    Honda Tuning features
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Ups the Ante With 630 HP

    Among the many design upgrades, the Lamborghini Huracan Evo receives a new front bumper, 20-inch Aesir wheels, and side air intakes

    Honda Tuning features
    This Toyota Sera is One of Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale's Hidden Gems

    How many economy cars besides the Toyota Sera can say they inspired the McLaren F1? Learn about the one for sale at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale

    Honda Tuning features
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport Delivers 420 HP

    The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport features an upgraded engine and body parts made from natural fibers.

    Honda Tuning features
    Nissan Juke Concept Makes Tracks for Tokyo

    The tracked SUV joins cars created in collaboration with a Grand Slam champion at the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon

    Honda Tuning features
    McLaren Creates Three Design Themes for Speedtail

    McLaren has made three design themes for the Speedtail

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP