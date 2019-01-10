 |   |   |  2019 Acura ARX-05 Prototype Racers Get Heritage Liveries

Acura has new colors for its Team Penske prototype race cars that will compete in the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Throughout the new season, the prototypes will wear the white, orange, and black on the cars that won three consecutive IMSA championships from 1991 to 1993. It's sort of strange to realize that Acura as a brand has been around and racing long enough to have a heritage livery, but here we are.