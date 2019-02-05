From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |   |  Acura Becomes Title Sponsor of Grand Prix of Long Beach
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
Honda Tuning features

Acura Becomes Title Sponsor of Grand Prix of Long Beach

Acura is just the second title partner in more than four decades for the iconic event.

Mac Morrison
Feb 5, 2019
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 2 Photos

Southern California's Grand Prix of Long Beach—North America's premier street-circuit motorsports event—didn't need long to land another automotive manufacturer as its title sponsor. Following longtime partner Toyota's August decision not to renew its contract with Grand Prix of Long Beach organizers, Acura has stepped into the large void with what it and GPLB officials termed a "multiyear" deal, confirmed Tuesday in an official announcement.

The immensely popular race weekend—held annually in April—features on-track action from the NTT IndyCar Series, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Historic IMSA GTO Challenge, Robby Gordon's Stadium Super Trucks, Pirelli GT4 America, and Motegi Racing Super Drift Challenge. Other fan-oriented offerings include an exotic-car parade, a large fan zone and memorabilia display, and concerts.

Acura's confirmation as Long Beach's new title sponsor answers a question that had lingered over the business of U.S.-based racing ever since Toyota last summer ended its historic 44-year association with the event. That relationship began with Long Beach's first-ever Grand Prix weekend, in 1975, when its main event was a Formula 5000 race and Toyota supplied the pace car—beginning an uninterrupted association that Grand Prix officials say was the longest such run in all of sports, not just professional racing. Long Beach in 1976 became a part of the Formula 1 World Championship, and Toyota became its title sponsor ahead of the 1980 installment.

Acura officials say the new partnership is a no-brainer, as the Honda subsidiary continues to push its "Precision Crafted Performance" marketing message in an effort to evolve the marque's image—an image that hasn't always been clear and focused in the U.S. marketplace. In the past few years Acura has launched an all-new NSX sports car that has since raced and won in the GT3 category, and last year the company in association with Team Penske launched a two-car Daytona Prototype international (DPi) effort in the IMSA WeatherTech series with its ORECA-based ARX-05. Coincidentally convenient in light of Tuesday's news, the ARX-05 last season claimed its first-ever IMSA pole position in Long Beach, before it subsequently scored its inaugural series win at Mid-Ohio.

"This was the next step up for us, to have a tier 1 event like Long Beach," said Jon Ikeda, Acura vice president and general manager. "It's an incredible event, the most iconic street race in America. It's time to reset the table and recalibrate [the weekend] with our Acura attitude. We have our [U.S. corporate] home ground in Ohio but also a huge presence in Southern California with our office here. When this opportunity came up, it just made all the sense in the world.

"From an Acura perspective, you notice substantial growth [in sports-car racing and in IndyCar], every year gets bigger and bigger. Honda is established in IndyCar but it's a big part of our American culture for both Acura and Honda from a corporate perspective, [and doing something like this], it's exactly where we need to be. If we're going to be a performance brand, we have to have supercars and we have to go race to be real; authenticity is something [everyone] is very keen on now more than ever. Being able to say we're a performance brand and not just a sticker on a race car, and that we really embrace what we say we are, is a critical component of being real with our consumers. We're committed, and you're starting to see how were playing out our hand as we grow the Acura machine."

LBGP_Logo Photo 2/2   |   Acura Becomes Title Sponsor of Grand Prix of Long Beach
View Photo Gallery (2) Photos

Ikeda said Acura in year one of the deal is mostly "just happy to be here," but the company already imagines taking advantage of not just the racing action in Long Beach and the hard-core fans it attracts, but also other components, such as the concerts, to reach a broader demographic.

One big question race fans and automotive enthusiasts in general likely have: Will Acura relaunch the Pro/Celebrity Race that was such a fixture of the Long Beach weekend between 1977 and 2016?

"We'll see what the future holds for all kinds of new things, but [the Pro/Celebrity Race] was a big part of it in the past, so it is an interesting idea," Ikeda said when we raised the issue. "It's still one of 1,000 possible things at the moment, there's lots and lots of things we can think about doing."

One final takeaway from Tuesday's announcement: In a climate that in recent years has heard plenty of whispers regarding racing's demise as imminent, IndyCar and IMSA have received a shot in the arm in terms of corporate support as of late. IMSA now features more OEM participation than it has in years, and IndyCar announced tech company NTT as its new title sponsor at the Detroit auto show in early January. Along with what we understand to be a multimillion-dollar contract between Acura and Long Beach, Firestone on Wednesday is expected to confirm it has extended its multiyear deal to supply IndyCar with tires. In other words, in the span of several weeks, the sport has seen significant deals with new and longtime participants who are expanding their participation and investment. That's a far cry from just a few years ago, when several U.S.-based racing series appeared to be on the ropes.

More recent good news for IndyCar that reflects its upward momentum in the eyes of corporate America includes a deal with Speedway as the official fuel (replacing Sunoco) and as the official convenience store, with marketing activation coming in 4,000 of its retail locations across the country; online annuity and life-insurance agency Gainbridge signing a multimillion-dollar, four-year deal as the Indianapolis 500's presenting sponsor; and a commitment from broadcast partner NBC Sports to televise all of IndyCar's 2019 practice sessions, qualifying sessions, and races on NBC, NBCSN, and/or the IndyCar Pass on NBC Sports Gold.

SHARE ARTICLE
Honda Tuning

PHOTO GALLERY (2)

Acura Becomes Title Sponsor of Grand Prix of Long Beach
Photo /
    Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach LBGP_Logo
    1 - 12 OF
    By Mac Morrison
    1 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    Honda Tuning
    Big engine, little car; it's a formula that's worked wonders over multiple generations dating back to the earliest hot rod days.
    RodrezFeb 5, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    Porsche has completely reworked a Carrera GT into this Oak Green Metallic beauty
    Kelly PleskotFeb 4, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    For Shutter Space III, the photography theme was "Night Shots" and we received over 300 high quality entries, and trying to narrow down the competition was every bit as challenging.
    Sam DuFeb 4, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    To celebrate its golden anniversary in Australia, Honda has commissioned a special NSX and Civic Type R
    Kelly PleskotFeb 1, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    For this unknown driver, drifting on a circuit is exciting, but it will never match the feeling of driving on the street
    UnknownJan 31, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    Honda Tuning features
    2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series Headed to Chicago

    Limited edition LC 500 Inspiration Series will make an appearance at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show before going on sale in April

    Honda Tuning features
    Acura Celebrates 15 Years of SH-AWD With New Video

    Acura is celebrating 15 years of Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) technology with a video

    Honda Tuning features
    Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition Channels One of the Original Concepts

    The Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition is now available with a starting price of $52,900 in the U.S.

    Honda Tuning features
    Honda Sponsors Team Liquid

    Honda dips its toes in the exploding eSports phenomena, partnering with Team Liquid

    Honda Tuning features
    2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo First Drive

    The 630-horsepower 5.2-liter V-10 Evo resets the entire Lamborghini Huracan model line, displacing the LP610-4 coupe

    Honda Tuning features
    Volkswagen ID.R Race Car Sets Sights on Nurburgring EV Record

    With the Pikes Peak record under its belt, Volkswagen now plans to break the Nürburgring EV record this summer with the ID. R.

    Honda Tuning features
    McLaren Dreams up the Formula 1 Racer of 2050

    In addition to a wicked top speed for the McLaren MCLExtreme F1 car, AI technology will provide fans a close look at the electric racer and its driver.

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP