 |   |   |  Pogea Racing’s Alfa Romeo 4C Zeus Boasts 351 HP

If you always thought the Alfa Romeo 4C needed to be turned up a few notches, check out this blue beast from Pogea Racing. The Friedrichshafen, Germany-based aftermarket tuner recently set to work on the Italian two-seater, cranking up the power and pulling out approximately 221 pounds of weight. The striking result is called Zeus.

Up front, the little sports car receives a new front spoiler and splitter, while side skirts and new scoops that help cool the engine and transmission define the sides. At the rear, Pogea fitted a redesigned spoiler, a new diffuser, and a new lower splitter. It's not all for show, either. The turbocharged 1.7-liter inline-four has been worked over with a new turbo, fresh engine-management software, a high-pressure fuel pump and injectors, and a new exhaust and is claimed to now deliver 351 hp and 338 lb-ft of torque. Those are very healthy increases versus the stock model's output of 237 horses and 338 lb-ft.

Pogea claims the Zeus can sprint from zero to 62 mph in 3.4 seconds—against the 4C's 4.1-second time from the factory—and that it tops out at 189 mph, up from 160.

The Zeus also showcases coil-overs co-developed with KW, and staggered-diameter 18-inch front and 19-inch rear forged wheels. Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber is fitted to each corner, with 225/40s up front and 265/35s out back. Inside gets a niftier sports steering wheel with a 12 o'clock hashmark, sports seats, special badging, and light blue and orange Nappa leather and Alcantara upholstery.

If you want a Zeus, Pogea plans to convert 10 total examples with prices starting at €50,100, or about $56,872 at today's exchange rates. That does not include the donor car, taxes, or any additional customizations. If you want to snatch one up for yourself, act fast, as three of the planned run are already spoken for.