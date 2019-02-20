 |   |   |  Our First Glimpse at the Aston Martin Project 003 Hypercar

Aston Martin isn't expected to deliver its third hypercar until late 2021, but it's already giving us a sneak peek. Here is our first glimpse at the mid-engine coupe codenamed Project 003.

On social media, Aston Martin posted a picture of the car's back end. Since the post is captioned "The wait is nearly over," Aston Martin should show the car in one form or another sometime soon, perhaps at the upcoming Geneva motor show.

Project 003 will join the Valkyrie and Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercars, formerly known as 001 and 002. It will feature some sort of turbocharged gas-electric hybrid engine, although specs haven't been announced. Expect the model to receive an active suspension and active aerodynamics. It has been bred for the track as well as the road, with space for luggage, Aston Martin says. The model will be offered in all markets in both left- and right-hand drive, but production will end at 500 coupes.

Speaking with Auto Express, Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer said the car "falls into the category of a 'special. '" "It's the connector, it's the dot between the Valkyrie and the Ferrari 488 competitor [also under development]," he said. "Let's put it as a LaFerrari competitor so it's in that kind of realm, like the McLaren Senna and Porsche 918. As for power, it would more than compete with those." So figure more than the 918's 887 hp.