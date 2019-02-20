From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |   |  Our First Glimpse at the Aston Martin Project 003 Hypercar
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
European Car features

Our First Glimpse at the Aston Martin Project 003 Hypercar

Aston boss says it will "more than compete with" Porsche 918 and LaFerrari on Power

Kelly Pleskot
Feb 20, 2019
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 1 Photos

Aston Martin isn't expected to deliver its third hypercar until late 2021, but it's already giving us a sneak peek. Here is our first glimpse at the mid-engine coupe codenamed Project 003.

On social media, Aston Martin posted a picture of the car's back end. Since the post is captioned "The wait is nearly over," Aston Martin should show the car in one form or another sometime soon, perhaps at the upcoming Geneva motor show.

Project 003 will join the Valkyrie and Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercars, formerly known as 001 and 002. It will feature some sort of turbocharged gas-electric hybrid engine, although specs haven't been announced. Expect the model to receive an active suspension and active aerodynamics. It has been bred for the track as well as the road, with space for luggage, Aston Martin says. The model will be offered in all markets in both left- and right-hand drive, but production will end at 500 coupes.

Speaking with Auto Express, Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer said the car "falls into the category of a 'special. '" "It's the connector, it's the dot between the Valkyrie and the Ferrari 488 competitor [also under development]," he said. "Let's put it as a LaFerrari competitor so it's in that kind of realm, like the McLaren Senna and Porsche 918. As for power, it would more than compete with those." So figure more than the 918's 887 hp.

Source: Aston Martin via Twitter, Auto Express

SHARE ARTICLE
European Car

PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Our First Glimpse at the Aston Martin Project 003 Hypercar
Photo /
    Aston Martin Project 003 teaser
    1 - 12 OF
    By Kelly Pleskot
    350 Articles

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    European Car
    Carbon Signal Automotive (CS) might not be a familiar name to most, but it's quickly mastered what neither the best in California or Japan can do yet, which is what's helped put its name onto the map.
    Jonathan WongFeb 20, 2019
    European Car
    Speedworks Motorsport opts for the new Toyota Corolla hatchback to take racing in the 2019 British Touring Car Championship
    Bob HernandezFeb 20, 2019
    European Car
    The Mercedes-Benz SLC roadster has been discontinued, and to celebrate the automaker has announced a Final Edition
    Conner GoldenFeb 19, 2019
    European Car
    The Blue Oval will unleash an all-new, 276hp Ford Focus ST this summer in Europe, and we get nothing
    Ed TahaneyFeb 19, 2019
    European Car
    Fredric Aasbo-driven, Papadakis Racing-built RWD 2017 Toyota Corolla iM turnkey pro Formula DRIFT car for sale over at Bring A Trailer
    Bob HernandezFeb 19, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    European Car features
    Pro Drift RWD 2017 Corolla iM For Sale

    Fredric Aasbo-driven, Papadakis Racing-built RWD 2017 Toyota Corolla iM turnkey pro Formula DRIFT car for sale over at Bring A Trailer

    European Car features
    The New Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP Will Make More Than 300 HP

    That's about what the Honda Civic Type R makes and nearly twice as much power as we got from the last Mini JCW GP back in 2012

    European Car features
    JDM Toyota 86 Goes British Racing Green

    Created exclusively for Japan, the model gets no powertrain upgrades but looks fantastic enough that we don’t really care.

    European Car features
    Maserati Alfieri Production Set to Start Next Year

    Maserati plans to build the Alfieri on an aluminum space frame and offer it in both plug-in hybrid and fully electric forms

    European Car features
    2020 Alpina B7 Gives the BMW 7 Series 600 HP

    That will launch Alpina's modified 7 Series from 0-60 mph in a claimed 3.5 seconds. It will also sail past the 200-mph mark, topping out at 205 mph.

    European Car features
    Toyota Japan Debuts Concept TRD Supra Carbon-Fiber Parts

    At the 2019 Osaka Auto Messe Toyota unveiled their Performance Line Concept by TRD, in essence, the first real example of a modified Supra.

    European Car features
    A Look Back at 30 Years of the Acura NSX

    The iconic first-generation Acura/Honda NSX debuted as a concept three decades ago. Take a brief drive through the history of the model.

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP