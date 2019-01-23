With a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V-12 that makes 1,000 hp at a screaming 10,500 rpm and ground-effect aerodynamics honed by Formula 1 design genius Adrian Newey that deliver its own weight in downforce at 120 mph, you'd think the $3 million-plus Aston Martin Valkyrie would have a the "ultimate" bit nailed in terms of describing this extraordinary hypercar. But wait, there's more. The AMR Track Performance Pack takes the Valkyrie beyond ultimate.

Available as an option for the 150 Valkyrie road cars, the AMR Track Performance Pack includes new front panels that deliver greater downforce, lightweight titanium brakes, a more track-focused suspension, and a matte black magnesium performance wheel and carbon-fiber aero disc set.

The Pack also includes a complete second set of all other exterior body panels, handy for owners who are serious about their track days. These are available in a choice of three standard color schemes, including the Stirling Green and Lime livery shown here. Alternatively, owners can create their own unique color scheme via Q by Aston Martin, Aston's in-house bespoke color and trim service.

All the Pack's components, which are specifically designed for track-only use, can be interchanged with the existing road-legal parts. And they're not just for show: Aston Martin claims the extra downforce, more responsive suspension, and more powerful brakes mean Pack-equipped Valkyries will deliver lap times about 8 percent quicker than the standard car.

Valkyrie Designer Series

For those owners who don't want to go near a track, Aston has also released details of its Designer Specification trim, and the bespoke options available through Q by Aston Martin, including a Gold Pack that features a 24-karat gold leaf laid under the paint.

To help get you started on specifying your Valkyrie, here's a look at some of them:

Designer Specification: Spirit

Ethanol Silver paint

Caycous Orange exterior graphics

Matte black diamond-turned aluminum honeycomb wheels with black calipers

Exposed gloss-lacquered carbon-fiber roof and engine cover

Black textured tailpipes

Grey Blend Alcantara interior trim

Black anodized interior jewelry

Q by Aston Martin Designer Specification: Mantis

Iridescent Emerald Q by Aston Martin Collection paint

Gold Pack 24-karat gold leaf exterior applied to side swage line and front bonnet Gold-plated stainless-steel ultrafine wings badge Gold anodized oil filler cap Gold anodized interior jewelry Honeycomb aluminum gold anodized detailing on wheel

Green tinted carbon-fiber roof and engine cover

Gloss Mokume carbon-fiber exterior and interior detailing including headlamp bezels, steering wheel faceplate, central vent, and side pod vents

Q by Aston Martin Designer Specification: Ultimate