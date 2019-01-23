From the Editors of…

AMR Track Performance Pack Takes Aston Martin Valkyrie Beyond Ultimate

Option package adds improved aero, brakes, and suspension

Manufacturer
Jan 23, 2019
Writer: Angus MacKenzie
View Photo Gallery

With a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V-12 that makes 1,000 hp at a screaming 10,500 rpm and ground-effect aerodynamics honed by Formula 1 design genius Adrian Newey that deliver its own weight in downforce at 120 mph, you'd think the $3 million-plus Aston Martin Valkyrie would have a the "ultimate" bit nailed in terms of describing this extraordinary hypercar. But wait, there's more. The AMR Track Performance Pack takes the Valkyrie beyond ultimate.

Aston Martin Valkyrie with AMR Track Performance Pack Stirling Green and Lime livery 1 Photo 2/37   |   AMR Track Performance Pack Takes Aston Martin Valkyrie Beyond Ultimate

Available as an option for the 150 Valkyrie road cars, the AMR Track Performance Pack includes new front panels that deliver greater downforce, lightweight titanium brakes, a more track-focused suspension, and a matte black magnesium performance wheel and carbon-fiber aero disc set.

The Pack also includes a complete second set of all other exterior body panels, handy for owners who are serious about their track days. These are available in a choice of three standard color schemes, including the Stirling Green and Lime livery shown here. Alternatively, owners can create their own unique color scheme via Q by Aston Martin, Aston's in-house bespoke color and trim service.

All the Pack's components, which are specifically designed for track-only use, can be interchanged with the existing road-legal parts. And they're not just for show: Aston Martin claims the extra downforce, more responsive suspension, and more powerful brakes mean Pack-equipped Valkyries will deliver lap times about 8 percent quicker than the standard car.

Valkyrie Designer Series

For those owners who don't want to go near a track, Aston has also released details of its Designer Specification trim, and the bespoke options available through Q by Aston Martin, including a Gold Pack that features a 24-karat gold leaf laid under the paint.

To help get you started on specifying your Valkyrie, here's a look at some of them:

Designer Specification: Spirit

  • Ethanol Silver paint
  • Caycous Orange exterior graphics
  • Matte black diamond-turned aluminum honeycomb wheels with black calipers
  • Exposed gloss-lacquered carbon-fiber roof and engine cover
  • Black textured tailpipes
  • Grey Blend Alcantara interior trim
  • Black anodized interior jewelry

Q by Aston Martin Designer Specification: Mantis

  • Iridescent Emerald Q by Aston Martin Collection paint
  • Gold Pack
    • 24-karat gold leaf exterior applied to side swage line and front bonnet
    • Gold-plated stainless-steel ultrafine wings badge
    • Gold anodized oil filler cap
    • Gold anodized interior jewelry
    • Honeycomb aluminum gold anodized detailing on wheel
  • Green tinted carbon-fiber roof and engine cover
  • Gloss Mokume carbon-fiber exterior and interior detailing including headlamp bezels, steering wheel faceplate, central vent, and side pod vents

Q by Aston Martin Designer Specification MANTIS 4 Photo 9/37   |   AMR Track Performance Pack Takes Aston Martin Valkyrie Beyond Ultimate

Q by Aston Martin Designer Specification: Ultimate

  • Satin carbon fiber-finish body
  • Red tinted carbon-fiber roof and engine cover
  • Carbon-fiber aero discs with bespoke graphic detailing
  • Satin Mokume carbon-fiber exterior and interior detailing including headlamp bezels, steering wheel faceplate, central vent, and side pod vents
  • Red woven leather in central armrest and door insert
  • Red seat harnesses

European Car

    European Car
    Buyer at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction nabs Supra VIN 20201 - signed by Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda - for $2.1 million, the entire bid benefiting the American Heart Association and the Bob Woodruff Foundation
    Rory JurneckaJan 21, 2019
    European Car
    The Cayman GT4 will hit the popular R-GT series in 2020, going head to head with rally-fied Fiat 124 Abarths and Aston Martin Vantages
    Conner GoldenJan 20, 2019
    European Car
    You've just purchased the new NSX but you have too much money left over and you need to spend it on something (we've all been there, right...). That's where AIMGAIN comes in.
    RodrezJan 18, 2019
    European Car
    Preview the March 2019 issue of Super Street, with the GReddy x Pandem FC RX-7; a DSM 600HP Talon TSI; an AWD DC2; Shutter Space photo contest roundup; and more!
    Bob HernandezJan 18, 2019
    European Car
    In Japan, Toyota is offering a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder in two different states of tune on the Supra
    Kelly PleskotJan 18, 2019
