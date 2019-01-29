Audi is now rolling out a limited-edition TT to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the small, sporty two-door. Priced from $52,900, the model receives styling cues from a design study that previewed the original TT.

The TTS Roadster concept was revealed at the 1995 Tokyo Motor Show before the production car debuted in 1998. The first TT concept (a coupe) appeared earlier in 1995 at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Like the TTS Roadster concept, the Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition features Moccasin Brown Fine Nappa leather with yellow baseball-inspired stitching. Each model has an interior badge denoting its unique production number, in addition to a "TT 20 Years" logo. A Technology package is standard with a Bang & Olufsen sound system, digital instrument display, MMI navigation plus infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and lane change assistant.

Photo 2/21 | Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition Channels One of the Original Concepts

Buyers can choose from two exterior colors: Aviator Gray Pearl Metallic or Nimbus Gray Metallic, the latter of which is exclusive to the U.S. The model is available as a coupe and as a roadster.

Black exterior trim helps distinguish the model, as do unique 19-inch gunmetal wheels on summer tires. Also look for trumpet-style stainless steel exhaust tips, a matte finish Audi logo on the rear sills, and 20 Years badging on the front fenders. The special edition receives OLED taillights that until now were only available on the TT RS.

Under the hood, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine makes 228 hp just like the standard TT. The engine pairs to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition starts at $52,900 for the coupe and $56,800 for the roadster, not including destination fees.

Source: Audi