 |   |   |  Bespoke McLaren P1 GTR Celebrates Senna’s First F1 Championship

McLaren is commemorating the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna's first Formula 1 World Championship with a special P1 GTR. Along with exterior design changes, it features aerodynamic upgrades that provide even more downforce than the standard model.

The owner, a McLaren collector, spent the past three years working with McLaren on the project to commemorate Senna. It features a red and white paint job as a nod to Marlboro, which sponsored the team back in the day. The number 12 appears on the nose to celebrate the original MP4/4 race car Senna drove to victory in 1988. You'll also find Senna badging, 30th anniversary laurels, and the Brazilian flag on the exterior.

The standard McLaren P1 GTR makes 986 hp from its hybrid powertrain. Although we don't know the exact specifications of the bespoke model, the owner says it gets a "suitably pleasing" increase in power. The engine boasts a 24-karat gold heatshield, Lexan rear cover, and modified engine bay shrouds.

Additionally, the car receives a wider front splitter and new front dive planes. In the rear, there is a Gurney flap and new barge boards that better direct airflow along the sides of the car. Bigger endplates on the rear wing also make a difference. With all the aerodynamic updates, downforce has increased to around 800 kg, or 1,764 pounds. Incidentally, this is how much downforce that the new Senna hypercar—also named after the Brazilian driver—can create at 155 mph.

Inside, the bespoke P1 features a reproduction of the race car driver's signature on the carbon fiber chassis sill, along with one of his quotes. Alcantara trim can be found inside the cabin, including on the steering wheel, which has stitching to match the wheel of the original MP4/4. The cabin also features the racing seats from the McLaren Senna.