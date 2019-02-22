From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |   |  Emory Motorsports' One-Off AWD Porsche "Allrad" 356 C4S
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
European Car features

Emory Motorsports' One-Off AWD Porsche "Allrad" 356 C4S

Emory Motorsports’ 356 C4S is an all-seasons classic that answers a question only one person has asked. So far.

Rory Jurnecka
Feb 22, 2019
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 12 Photos

Okay, maybe make that all year. Rod Emory is well-known in the Porsche community for his "Outlaw" car builds; they typically start with a Porsche 356 as a basis, and his eponymous Emory Motorsports shop carefully and extensively modifies the vintage, air-cooled, rear-engine machines into more extreme versions of the iconic sports cars that they are.

1964 porsche 356 c4s side motion 1 Photo 2/12   |   Emory Motorsports' One-Off AWD Porsche "Allrad" 356 C4S

Things have gone a step further with what Emory calls the "356 C4S," a classic 356 with the all-wheel-drive underpinnings from a 964-series 1990 Porsche 911 Carrera 4. The car was commissioned by one of Emory's clients who reportedly refers to his new all-weather 356 as the "AllRad 356."

Why an all-wheel-drive 356? Few people find much to complain about regarding the standard rear-drive car, but this car was made to reach snowy east-coast ski destinations with a little more ease than your standard classic P-car. Said to have taken some four years to complete, the 356 C4S project mates the body of a 1964 Porsche 356 and the chassis of a 1990 911 C4. The 911 is both longer and wider than the 356, but by shortening the former and widening the latter, the two came together.

1964 porsche 356 c4s rear three quarter 1 Photo 3/12   |   Emory Motorsports' One-Off AWD Porsche "Allrad" 356 C4S

Retaining the 911's suspension mounting points, a custom KW Suspension coil-over setup was used to optimize handling and ride, and the 964's brakes were also carried over. They sit behind custom wheels. The powertrain is a mix of old and new, with the 911's five-speed G64 gearbox mated to an Emory-Rothsport "Outlaw-4" engine, a dry-sump, twin-plug 2.4-liter flat-four that makes some 200 horsepower and features twin Weber 48 IDA carbs for that classic induction noise. With a claimed curb weight of under 2,200 pounds, this Outlaw should move along just fine. The car's Graphite Blue Metallic paint is an OEM Porsche color, while the roof rack is made of titanium.

1964 porsche 356 c4s interior 1 Photo 4/12   |   Emory Motorsports' One-Off AWD Porsche "Allrad" 356 C4S

Inside, the cabin gets the sort of treatment anyone familiar with Emory's creations would come to expect. Sport seats lined in green leather with four-point harnesses are visual highlights, along with a Momo Heritage steering wheel and a Tilton performance pedal box.

Want one for yourself? This car was a one-off custom creation, but if you ask nice and bring a fat enough checkbook, Emory Motorsports would probably consider building you a 356 C4S of your very own.

SHARE ARTICLE
European Car

PHOTO GALLERY (12)

Emory Motorsports' One-Off AWD Porsche "Allrad" 356 C4S
Photo /
    1964 porsche 356 c4s front three quarter 1 1964 porsche 356 c4s side motion 1 1964 porsche 356 c4s rear three quarter 1 1964 porsche 356 c4s interior 1 1964 porsche 356 c4s front three quarter 1 1964 porsche 356 c4s side motion 1 1964 porsche 356 c4s rear 1 1964 porsche 356 c4s rear three quarter 1 1964 porsche 356 c4s engine 1 1964 porsche 356 c4s front trunk 1 1964 porsche 356 c4s interior 1 1964 porsche 356 c4s steering wheel 1
    1 - 12 OF
    By Rory Jurnecka
    10 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    European Car
    Two images that purport to show the all-new 992-generation 911 Turbo have shown up on the internet, and they seem to be the real deal
    Ed TahaneyFeb 21, 2019
    European Car
    Aston Martin isn't expected to deliver its third hypercar until late 2021, but it's already teasing the mid-engine coupe codenamed Project 003
    Kelly PleskotFeb 20, 2019
    European Car
    Carbon Signal Automotive (CS) might not be a familiar name to most, but it's quickly mastered what neither the best in California or Japan can do yet, which is what's helped put its name onto the map.
    Jonathan WongFeb 20, 2019
    European Car
    Speedworks Motorsport opts for the new Toyota Corolla hatchback to take racing in the 2019 British Touring Car Championship
    Bob HernandezFeb 20, 2019
    European Car
    The Mercedes-Benz SLC roadster has been discontinued, and to celebrate the automaker has announced a Final Edition
    Conner GoldenFeb 19, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    European Car features
    2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Technical Review: Improving the Breed

    The new 2020 Porsche 911, codenamed 992, is longer, wider, and more powerful than the car it replaces

    European Car features
    1982 Porsche 911SC Restored - Part 2: Suspension, Brakes, Chassis

    In part 2 our 1982 Porsche 911SC restoration we shift our focus to the chassis, revamping its suspension and brakes and topping it off with a one-off roll bar.

    European Car features
    4 Laws '81 Porsche 911

    At the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon 4 Laws was making big waves with their carbon-bodied 1981 Porsche 911.

    European Car features
    Our First Glimpse at the Aston Martin Project 003 Hypercar

    Aston Martin isn't expected to deliver its third hypercar until late 2021, but it's already teasing the mid-engine coupe codenamed Project 003

    European Car features
    Toyota Corolla Headed to BTCC

    Speedworks Motorsport opts for the new Toyota Corolla hatchback to take racing in the 2019 British Touring Car Championship

    European Car features
    The Mercedes-Benz SLC Roadster is Officially Done

    The Mercedes-Benz SLC roadster has been discontinued, and to celebrate the automaker has announced a Final Edition

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP