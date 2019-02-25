 |   |   |  Fiat Introduces Abarth 124 Rally Tribute

Abarth turns 70 this year, and as part of its birthday celebration, Fiat has introduced the limited-edition Abarth 124 Rally Tribute. Inspired by the R-GT Cup car that took home 40 class victories last year, the Abarth 124 Rally Tribute can be ordered in either red or white. No matter which color you choose, though, the hood comes painted matte black.

Inside, you get heated leather seats, microsuede trim, Abarth floor mats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, a Bose sound system, and automatic climate control. If you want, you can order the Abarth 124 Rally Tribute with an optional carbon-fiber hardtop, as well as a larger strut brace that promises to improve handling.

Sadly, if you were expecting a big power increase, you're out of luck. The 1.4-liter turbo-four only makes 170 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, which is six more horsepower than you get with a regular 124 Abarth. A relatively low 2,337-pound curb weight helps make up for the low power output, but its 0-62 mph time of 6.8 seconds still isn't especially quick. For comparison, we were able to get the 181-hp Mazda MX-5 up to 60 mph in as little as 5.7 seconds.

But even if the Miata is quicker, the Rally Tribute comes with the 124 Abarth's optional Record Monza exhaust. So you might not win many drag races, but you'll definitely enjoy the sound of the dual-mode exhaust along the way.

Considering all the options the Rally Tribute includes and the fact that only 124 will be built, we have a feeling the price tag will be a good bit higher than the $29,590 it takes to get into a base Abarth in the U.S. Then again, there's no word on whether the rally-inspired roadster will even make it stateside. Hopefully, Fiat announces that info closer to the Abarth 124 Rally Tribute's Geneva motor show debut.