 Fiat Introduces Abarth 124 Rally Tribute
Fiat Introduces Abarth 124 Rally Tribute

But where's the power?

Collin Woodard
Feb 25, 2019
View Photo Gallery | 39 Photos

Abarth turns 70 this year, and as part of its birthday celebration, Fiat has introduced the limited-edition Abarth 124 Rally Tribute. Inspired by the R-GT Cup car that took home 40 class victories last year, the Abarth 124 Rally Tribute can be ordered in either red or white. No matter which color you choose, though, the hood comes painted matte black.

Inside, you get heated leather seats, microsuede trim, Abarth floor mats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, a Bose sound system, and automatic climate control. If you want, you can order the Abarth 124 Rally Tribute with an optional carbon-fiber hardtop, as well as a larger strut brace that promises to improve handling.

190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_17 Photo 2/39   |   Fiat Introduces Abarth 124 Rally Tribute

Sadly, if you were expecting a big power increase, you're out of luck. The 1.4-liter turbo-four only makes 170 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, which is six more horsepower than you get with a regular 124 Abarth. A relatively low 2,337-pound curb weight helps make up for the low power output, but its 0-62 mph time of 6.8 seconds still isn't especially quick. For comparison, we were able to get the 181-hp Mazda MX-5 up to 60 mph in as little as 5.7 seconds.

190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_9 Photo 3/39   |   Fiat Introduces Abarth 124 Rally Tribute

But even if the Miata is quicker, the Rally Tribute comes with the 124 Abarth's optional Record Monza exhaust. So you might not win many drag races, but you'll definitely enjoy the sound of the dual-mode exhaust along the way.

Considering all the options the Rally Tribute includes and the fact that only 124 will be built, we have a feeling the price tag will be a good bit higher than the $29,590 it takes to get into a base Abarth in the U.S. Then again, there's no word on whether the rally-inspired roadster will even make it stateside. Hopefully, Fiat announces that info closer to the Abarth 124 Rally Tribute's Geneva motor show debut.

Source: Fiat

European Car

Fiat Introduces Abarth 124 Rally Tribute
    190225 Abarth 124 Rally Tribute 1 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_17 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_9 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_2 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_3 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_4 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_5 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_6 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_7 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_8 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_10 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_11
    190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_12 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_13 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_14 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_15 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_16 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_18 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_19 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_20 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_21 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_22 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_23 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_24
    190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_25 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_26 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_27 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_28 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_29 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_30 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_32 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_33 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_34 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_35 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_36 190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_37
    190225_Abarth_124_Rally_Tribute_38 190225_Abarth interni_595_03 190225_Abarth interni_595_04
    European Car
    If you want something done right, you usually have to do it yourself.
    Austin LottFeb 26, 2019
    European Car
    Created by German tuner Pogea Racing, the Zeus cranks up Alfa Romeo 4C's sports car to mythical proportions
    Ed TahaneyFeb 26, 2019
    European Car
    There's nothing wrong with Honda's twin cam F-series. But it'll never in a hundred years be anything at all like Toyota's 2JZ-GTE.
    Aaron BonkFeb 25, 2019
    European Car
    Does Gear Club Unlimited 2 provide a triple A driving game experience on the go?
    Andrew BeckfordFeb 25, 2019
    European Car
    Emory Motorsports builds the ultimate Outlaw: the 1964 Porsche 356 C4S, an AWD classic Porsche that features the running gear of a 1990 911 Carrera 4.
    Rory JurneckaFeb 22, 2019
