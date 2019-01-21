 |   |   |  First 2020 Toyota Supra Sold for $2.1 Million at Barrett-Jackson

How much would you pay to own the world's first production 2020 Toyota Supra? Before you say anything, know that someone at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale auction topped your number by probably quite a bit. That's because they just bought Supra VIN 20201 for a cool $2.1 million. That might seem like an excessive premium on a car that will have a base MSRP of $50,920, but beyond the cool factor of owning the first example, the entire bid will benefit the American Heart Association and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. The Supra has also been signed by Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda—a neat extra.

Bids for the Supra came fast and furious, steadily building in $100,000 increments to surpass $1 million, and then moving ever higher to the final $2.1 million bid. The Supra was flanked on stage by dozens of Toyota employees and the auction crowd responded excitedly as bids climbed with deafening cheers. The first 2020 Toyota Supra is painted in a one-off color scheme of matte-gray exterior paint over a red interior, with red mirror caps and matte-black wheels. Under the hood is a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine, with 335 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque. The zero-to-60-mph sprint is said to take just 4.1 seconds and a flat foot will see the car accelerate until it reaches an electronically limited 155 mph.