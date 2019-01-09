From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |   |  Hear the 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition Growl - VIDEO
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
SuperStreetOnline features

Hear the 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition Growl - VIDEO

Model coming to the Detroit auto show

Kelly Pleskot
Jan 9, 2019
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 2 Photos

Lexus has released a new teaser video previewing the RC F Track Edition before its debut later this month.

The automaker did a good job of not revealing too much, but we do catch a glimpse of the rear end. It features an L-shaped taillight signature that builds off the standard RC F. The model also has one mean rear spoiler. Probably the best part of the video is that we can hear the car's wild engine note.

Lexus says this is not an accessory package but a full purpose-built vehicle. The video, which takes place on a track, reinforces this message. The 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition is the second most powerful model ever built by the automaker. It is bested only by the LFA that makes 562 hp when paired with the Nurburgring package. The Track Edition will join the lineup in "very, very limited production," says Robert Carter, executive vice president of sales for Toyota Motor North America. As we saw in a prior teaser, it will have carbon-fiber end plates.

The model has to be quite quick if it can beat the standard RC F. Packing a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8 engine with 467 hp, the regular RC F can hit 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, according to our tests. We'll learn more information about the Track Edition when it debuts January 14 at the Detroit auto show.

Source: Lexus via YouTube

2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition rear wing Photo 2/2   |   2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition Rear Wing
View Photo Gallery (2) Photos
SHARE ARTICLE
SuperStreetOnline

PHOTO GALLERY (2)

Hear the 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition Growl - VIDEO
Photo /
    2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition rear end teaser 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition rear wing
    1 - 12 OF
    By Kelly Pleskot
    344 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    SuperStreetOnline
    McLaren is expected to reveal a convertible version of the 600LT on January 16
    Kelly PleskotJan 9, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Mazda will introduce a special-edition Miata at the Chicago auto show in February
    Kelly PleskotJan 9, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    The 992-generation 911 convertible is debuting in S spec first, which means a muscular twin-turbo flat-six and a top speed of up to 190 mph.
    Ed TahaneyJan 8, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    If you're wondering why this Mitsubishi Eclipse isn't wearing a trio of diamonds, that's because it's an Eagle Talon. Now, if you're wondering what an Eagle is and why people call it a DSM, you're not the only one.
    Austin LottJan 8, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    It should be more powerful than the regular 310-hp STI, although there's no telling how much more power the S209 will get.
    Collin WoodardJan 7, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Lexus to Unveil RC F GT Concept During Long Beach Grand Prix

    Lexus will show off the RC F GT Concept during the 42nd Long Beach Grand Prix, where Scott Pruett and Roger Yasukawa will drive it between races.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Rocket Bunny/Pandem Widebody 2015 Lexus RC-F

    Gordon Ting is back in Super Street and this time he's brought with him a Rocket Bunny/Pandem widebodied 2015 Lexus RC-F racer.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Lexus RC F GT3 to Compete in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

    Sage Karam joins Scott Pruett and Lexus F Performance Racing to pilot the RC F GT3 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Lexus RC F and NX200t Road Trip from LA to Las Vegas

    We take a a road trip from our office in LA to Las Vegas in our NX200t project car and a 2015 Lexus RC F we borrowed from our good friend, Gordon Ting

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Lexus RC F GT, Scion FR-S Set to Race Up Pikes Peak

    Lexus will compete in the Pikes Peak challenge with an all-new RC F GT concept, specially tuned for the race and 800 pounds lighter than in production.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Lexus RC F in Gumball 3000 Stockholm to Las Vegas 2015

    Super Street is getting ready for the 2015 Gumball 3000 where we'll be piloting a Lexus RC F from Stockholm all the way to Las Vegas.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Lexus LFA & RC "Dance of F" (W/Video)

    The Lexus LFA takes center stage as the four other coupes accompany it around the track during the "Dance of F."

    SuperStreetOnline features
    McLaren 600LT Spider Teased

    McLaren is expected to reveal a convertible version of the 600LT on January 16

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP