Hear the Toyota Supra’s Engine in This New Video

Tantalizing teaser reveals a long hood

Kelly Pleskot
Dec 19, 2018
We've seen plenty new Toyota Supras over the past few years, but only in the form of camouflaged prototypes, race car versions, and a few cryptic teasers showing a mirror cap and the front of the hood (seen here.) Now, Toyota has released a video showing the full car, although blurred to keep some of the mystery alive before the big debut next month. Plus, we get to hear the sound of that engine.

The Supra's 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine sounds like an inline-6 in this video. We don't know how much power it will make, but Toyota says it will hit 60 mph in "less than 5 seconds." As Automobile noted in a prototype review, we think it's likely between 360 and 380 hp given the model's target curb weight of less than 3,300 pounds balanced 50/50 over each axle.

The two-seater shares a platform with the BMW Z4, which debuted in August at Pebble Beach. Supra chief engineer Tetsuya Tada promises the new car will have double the body rigidity of the Toyota 86. A hybrid variant is expected at some point, and we're interested to see how that version will sound, too.

The 2020 Toyota Supra will make its official debut at the Detroit auto show in January. Production will begin sometime in the first half of the year.

Hear the Toyota Supra’s Engine in This New Video
    MORE FEATURES

    SuperStreetOnline
    They say you ought not get lost in the build, and for the most part, they're almost always right. Blake Olsen got lost in the midst of making the perfect FC3S.
    Aaron BonkDec 20, 2018
    SuperStreetOnline
    Thailand's best kept automotive secret reveals a car collection of 90s heroes and assorted supercars
    RodrezDec 19, 2018
    SuperStreetOnline
    This AW11 isn't anything extreme, but it certainly has a way of catching your eyes.
    Austin LottDec 19, 2018
    SuperStreetOnline
    Hyundai gives the 2019 iteration of its Veloster the engine it desperately needs and tunes the suspension to deliver the sportiness its exterior suggests
    Motor Trend StaffDec 19, 2018
    SuperStreetOnline
    It's hard to figure out how to classify this Nissan. Street? Drift? Show? It's a show car that can compete yet could be an art piece.
    Jonathan WongDec 18, 2018
    Related Articles

    SuperStreetOnline features
    The Drag Week Shakeup

    Learn more about Geovannie Castillo's Toyota Supra which had everybody talking at this year's Hot Rod Drag Week.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    1993 Toyota Supra - Still So Damn Good

    Sartaj Singh's 1993 Toyota Supra is the perfect example of a vehicle that with the right modes still looks as good and as relevant as when it first debuted.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    A90 Toyota Supra Prototype First Impressions & Answers

    Super Street editor, Sam Du shares his first impressions as well as answers some question about what it was like driving the new A90 Toyota Supra.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    1994 Toyota Supra - Spocom Anaheim 2018 Spotlight

    When we came across Tho Nugyen's 1994 Toyota Supra sitting in the R1 concepts booth at the 2018 Spocom Anaheim show we couldn't help but step in for a closer look.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Will The New Supra Competing In NASCAR Help Or Hurt Toyota?

    On the eve of the Daytona 500 Toyota has announced that the new Toyota Supra will be used in NASCAR beginning next year

    SuperStreetOnline features
    GR Supra Racing Concept's Digital Debut

    Learn how Kazunori Yamauchi was able to secretly get the GR Supra Racing Concept into Gran Turismo Sport.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2019 Hyundai Veloster N First Test Review

    Hyundai gives the 2019 iteration of its Veloster the engine it desperately needs and tunes the suspension to deliver the sportiness its exterior suggests

