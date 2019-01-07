From the Editors of…

 Here's a Better Look at the Upcoming Subaru WRX STI S209
Here's a Better Look at the Upcoming Subaru WRX STI S209

But how much power will it make?

Collin Woodard
Jan 7, 2019
Last month, Subaru began teasing a special-edition WRX STI that it planned to reveal at this year's Detroit auto show. We later learned the car would be called the S209, suggesting it would be the follow-up to last year's Japan-only S208. Now we have a better idea of what the S209 will look like thanks to a new teaser that Subaru posted on Instagram.

As you can see, the S209 still basically looks like a regular STI. Considering it's just a special edition, though, we didn't expect any wild styling changes. But beyond gray paint and a Type RA-like wing out back, the biggest difference you can see here is a wide-body kit. Unfortunately, adjusting brightness and contrast settings with Photoshop didn't reveal any other important details.

2019 Subaru WRX
$27,195 Base Model (MSRP) 21/27 MPG Fuel Economy
Research Vehicle
Our Trusted Partner
Subaru WRX STI S209 teaser Photo 2/3   |   Subaru WRX STI S209 Teaser

Assuming the S209 follows the same formula as the S208 did, expect Subaru to keep production extremely limited. But since it will be offered in the U.S. , there's a chance we'll see a run of more than the 450 S208s Subaru built last year. It should also be more powerful than the regular 310-hp STI, although there's no telling how much more power the S209 will get. The S208 made 324 hp, which wasn't what we'd call a huge power increase.

Still, if it's lighter and more fun to drive on the track, the S209 could end up being popular with Subaru enthusiasts who wanted more from their STI than the Type RA provided. But since Subaru also announced a January 14 reveal, at least we know we only have to wait a week for more details.

Source: Subaru via Instagram

Subaru STI S209 teaser 2 Photo 3/3   |   Subaru STI S209 Teaser 2
SuperStreetOnline

Here's a Better Look at the Upcoming Subaru WRX STI S209
    Collin Woodard
    SuperStreetOnline
    Thai-built Honda Integra that pulls its inspiration from the Type R
    RodrezJan 7, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    It's been more than 40 years since Datsun stopped making its trio of 510 coupes, wagons, and sedans—which is probably why you know so little about them, or why someone would go to all the trouble of breathing new life into 1.
    Aaron BonkJan 7, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Among the many design upgrades, the Huracan receives a new front bumper, 20-inch Aesir wheels, and side air intakes
    Kelly PleskotJan 7, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    How many economy cars besides the Toyota Sera can say they inspired the McLaren F1? Learn about the one for sale at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale
    Collin WoodardJan 5, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Road hazards and unexpected detours may appear while on this interstate we call life. But with the right vehicle and a destination in sight, even the most daunting drive can become a rewarding investment.
    Micah WrightJan 4, 2019
