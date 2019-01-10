 |   |   |  Here's Your Chance to Own a Clean LS-Swapped Datsun 240Z

Nearly five decades after it first appeared in the U.S., the Datsun 240Z still looks fantastic. But if you want your 240Z to be anywhere near as quick as it looks, you need to do something about the engine because 151 hp isn't all that much these days. One possible solution? Do an LS swap.

This particular LS-swapped 240Z is being sold at this year's Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, and while it's always risky to buy someone else's project, this one looks incredibly well done. The engine bay is remarkably tidy, and we love the "Fairlady Z" badging on the valve covers. The GM LS-series V-8 is said to make more than 400 hp, and paired with a Tremec six-speed manual transmission, it promises to be a blast to drive. It might not be supercar-quick, but compared to a stock 240Z, we have a feeling it accelerates like a rocket. Performance is further enhanced by MSA camber plates and coilovers, Eibach springs, Suspension Techniques front and rear anti-roll bars, Modern Motorsports Extreme disc brakes, and a viscous limited-slip differential from an Infiniti Q45.

Starting with what's said to be a rust-free California car with good panel gaps, the owner added Cobra mirrors, smoked halogen headlights, and 16-inch Panasport racing wheels wrapped in meaty-looking Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R competition tires. We think the colored tire stickers on the sidewall are a nice touch. It also comes with a number of parts decorated with a carbon fiber pattern, including its bumpers, front and rear spoilers, and door handles. Inside, the custom interior gets a Momo Competition steering wheel, Recaro seats, a Hurst shift knob, a climate control system by Vintage Air, a custom audio setup, a harness bar, and a rear strut tower brace.

This car certainly won't be for everyone, and thanks to the amount of work that went into building it, it probably won't be cheap. But it looks awesome, almost definitely sounds better than it did stock, and will easily stand out at the next Cars and Coffee. If that sounds like a car you'd be interested in owning, you won't have to wait long to start bidding. This custom 1972 Datsun 240Z will cross the block on Wednesday, January 16.

