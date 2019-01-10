From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |   |  Here's Your Chance to Own a Clean LS-Swapped Datsun 240Z
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
SuperStreetOnline features

Here's Your Chance to Own a Clean LS-Swapped Datsun 240Z

V-8-powered Z car will be auctioned at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale

Collin Woodard
Jan 10, 2019
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 6 Photos

Nearly five decades after it first appeared in the U.S., the Datsun 240Z still looks fantastic. But if you want your 240Z to be anywhere near as quick as it looks, you need to do something about the engine because 151 hp isn't all that much these days. One possible solution? Do an LS swap.

This particular LS-swapped 240Z is being sold at this year's Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, and while it's always risky to buy someone else's project, this one looks incredibly well done. The engine bay is remarkably tidy, and we love the "Fairlady Z" badging on the valve covers. The GM LS-series V-8 is said to make more than 400 hp, and paired with a Tremec six-speed manual transmission, it promises to be a blast to drive. It might not be supercar-quick, but compared to a stock 240Z, we have a feeling it accelerates like a rocket. Performance is further enhanced by MSA camber plates and coilovers, Eibach springs, Suspension Techniques front and rear anti-roll bars, Modern Motorsports Extreme disc brakes, and a viscous limited-slip differential from an Infiniti Q45.

2019 Nissan 370Z
$29,990 Base Model (MSRP) 17/26 MPG Fuel Economy
Research Vehicle
Our Trusted Partner
LS Swapped 240Z 3 copy copy Photo 2/6   |   LS Swapped 240Z 3 Copy Copy

Starting with what's said to be a rust-free California car with good panel gaps, the owner added Cobra mirrors, smoked halogen headlights, and 16-inch Panasport racing wheels wrapped in meaty-looking Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R competition tires. We think the colored tire stickers on the sidewall are a nice touch. It also comes with a number of parts decorated with a carbon fiber pattern, including its bumpers, front and rear spoilers, and door handles. Inside, the custom interior gets a Momo Competition steering wheel, Recaro seats, a Hurst shift knob, a climate control system by Vintage Air, a custom audio setup, a harness bar, and a rear strut tower brace.

This car certainly won't be for everyone, and thanks to the amount of work that went into building it, it probably won't be cheap. But it looks awesome, almost definitely sounds better than it did stock, and will easily stand out at the next Cars and Coffee. If that sounds like a car you'd be interested in owning, you won't have to wait long to start bidding. This custom 1972 Datsun 240Z will cross the block on Wednesday, January 16.

Barrett-Jackson ushers in a new year of high-octane auction action during its 48th Annual Scottsdale Auction, featuring some of the world's most coveted collector vehicles and authentic automobilia collectibles, January 12-20, 2019, at WestWorld of Scottsdale. As in decades past, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions will be the epicenter of Collector Car Auction Week and entertain thousands of automotive enthusiasts with interactive exhibits, entertainment, and activities. Check your local TV listings to see it live on MotorTrend Network and download the app for exclusive, live coverage.

LS Swapped 240Z 5 copy copy Photo 6/6   |   LS Swapped 240Z 5 Copy Copy
View Photo Gallery (6) Photos
SHARE ARTICLE
SuperStreetOnline

PHOTO GALLERY (6)

Here's Your Chance to Own a Clean LS-Swapped Datsun 240Z
Photo /
    LS Swapped 240Z 1 copy copy LS Swapped 240Z 3 copy copy LS Swapped 240Z 2 copy copy LS Swapped 240Z 4 copy copy LS Swapped 240Z 6 copy copy LS Swapped 240Z 5 copy copy
    1 - 12 OF
    By Collin Woodard
    100 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    SuperStreetOnline
    The new Acura Team Penske colors celebrate the brand’s championship-winning IMSA racers of 1990–93
    Ed TahaneyJan 10, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    McLaren is expected to reveal a convertible version of the 600LT on January 16
    Kelly PleskotJan 9, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Mazda will introduce a special-edition Miata at the Chicago auto show in February
    Kelly PleskotJan 9, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Lexus has released a new teaser video previewing the RC F Track Edition before its debut at the Detroit auto show
    Kelly PleskotJan 9, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    The 992-generation 911 convertible is debuting in S spec first, which means a muscular twin-turbo flat-six and a top speed of up to 190 mph.
    Ed TahaneyJan 8, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Is Nissan's Z the Car for You?

    Interested in picking up a used 350Z or 370Z? If so here is everything you need to know when shopping for Nissan's trusty Z car.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Importfest 2016: Turbo Nissan 370Z

    Recently at Importfest 2016 we had the chance to catch up with Jason Gale and his Varis-widebody 2009 Nissan 370Z.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    The Rock Teases Cars of “Furious 8,” Including Nissan IDx Concept

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of vehicles in the upcoming "Furious 8," including the Nissan IDx concept.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2009 Nissan 370Z - Z Car Legacy

    Gene Siepka wasn't always a car guy, but over time he became an expert on the Z car which came in handy while working on his personal 2009 Nissan 370Z.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Tokyo Police Department Adds Nissan 370Z Nismo Cop Cars to Fleet

    Three Nissan 370Z Nismo coupes were gifted to the Tokyo Metro PD to help support traffic safety initiatives as well as perform regular police duties.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Watch – Hoonigan Black Friday

    Drivers Chris Forsberg and Ryan Tuerck tear up an abandoned mall in a pair of 1,000hp, V-8 Nissan 370Z for the Hoonigan "Black Friday" video

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2019 Acura ARX-05 Prototype Racers Get Heritage Liveries

    The new Acura Team Penske colors celebrate the brand’s championship-winning IMSA racers of 1990–93

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW Nissan 370Z
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP