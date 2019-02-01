From the Editors of…

 Honda Gives NSX, Civic Type R the Midas Touch
Honda Gives NSX, Civic Type R the Midas Touch

Plus, there's a gold lawnmower

Kelly Pleskot
Feb 1, 2019
To celebrate its golden anniversary in Australia, Honda has commissioned a special NSX and Civic Type R.

As if these cars needed to stand out more, they receive gold bodywork courtesy of Vinyl Wraps and Graphics, a company based in Melbourne. The cars feature a gold chrome film that was laminated with a clear satin film to help disperse reflections, Honda says. They also have special badging and satin black accents.

Honda established its Australian subsidiary on February 4, 1969, although other companies had been importing and distributing Honda products around the continent since the 1950s. Today, Honda Australia sells a variety of cars including the Accord, Jazz (Fit), Civic sedan, Civic hatch, Civic Type R, HR-V, CR-V, Odyssey, NSX, and the subcompact City sedan.

Honda has created other gold products to celebrate 50 years in Australia. These include a gold CBR1000RR Fireblade motorcycle, CRF450L motorcycle, CRF50F Kids Fun bike, and even a HRU19 Buffalo Premium lawnmower. An EU22i Generator also gets the golden touch.

"We thought about how we could celebrate our birthday and our unique diversity in a bold and fun way," said Hidehiko Shiomi, managing director and CEO of Honda Australia, in a release. "I mean, who has ever seen a golden mower or generator before?" Indeed.

Honda will showcase the one-off gold products throughout Australia this year.

Source: Honda

Honda Tuning

Honda Gives NSX, Civic Type R the Midas Touch
    By Kelly Pleskot
