 |   |   |  Honda Sponsors Team Liquid

We saw it coming, and now Honda has decided to dip its toes in the exploding eSports phenomena gripping the world. Last week it announced it has partnered with Team Liquid and the live video streaming platform Twitch to make Honda both the official automotive sponsor and official vehicle of Team Liquid.

Throughout the gaming season, Honda will support Team Liquid's participation across multiple global and domestic tournaments, with the partnership kicking off with the League of Legends Championship Series in Los Angeles, where the squad arrived in a Team Liquid customized Honda Odyssey minivan. TL also have a fleet of Honda and Team Liquid-branded Civics available to drive to and from training.

In addition, via a six-part YouTube video series, Level Up, Honda will help audiences follow three of Team Liquid's biggest rosters – League of Legends, Fortnite and Dota 2, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the personal and professional lives of players, coaches and staff, including family life, team struggles and rookies facing down their first major challenges. The series will chronicle the journeys of players, coaches and managers as they navigate the ins and outs of their journey towards championship titles.

Honda’s further moves in the gaming space this year include Head 2 Head live streaming Battle Royale-style tournaments with streaming proceeds going to charity. Streaming audiences can tune in live via a dedicated Twitch channel and through influencer channels. Honda also will bring audiences direct access to Team Liquid athletes via an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit in the coming months. Additional announcements will be forthcoming later in the year.