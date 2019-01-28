From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |   |  Honda Sponsors Team Liquid
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
Honda Tuning features

Honda Sponsors Team Liquid

eSports partnership comes with a fleet of vehicles and a BTS YouTube series

Jan 28, 2019
Photographer: Honda
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 2 Photos

We saw it coming, and now Honda has decided to dip its toes in the exploding eSports phenomena gripping the world. Last week it announced it has partnered with Team Liquid and the live video streaming platform Twitch to make Honda both the official automotive sponsor and official vehicle of Team Liquid.

Throughout the gaming season, Honda will support Team Liquid's participation across multiple global and domestic tournaments, with the partnership kicking off with the League of Legends Championship Series in Los Angeles, where the squad arrived in a Team Liquid customized Honda Odyssey minivan. TL also have a fleet of Honda and Team Liquid-branded Civics available to drive to and from training.

In addition, via a six-part YouTube video series, Level Up, Honda will help audiences follow three of Team Liquid's biggest rosters – League of Legends, Fortnite and Dota 2, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the personal and professional lives of players, coaches and staff, including family life, team struggles and rookies facing down their first major challenges. The series will chronicle the journeys of players, coaches and managers as they navigate the ins and outs of their journey towards championship titles.

Honda’s further moves in the gaming space this year include Head 2 Head live streaming Battle Royale-style tournaments with streaming proceeds going to charity. Streaming audiences can tune in live via a dedicated Twitch channel and through influencer channels. Honda also will bring audiences direct access to Team Liquid athletes via an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit in the coming months. Additional announcements will be forthcoming later in the year.

Doublelift Jersey final Photo 2/2   |   Doublelift Jersey Final
View Photo Gallery (2) Photos
SHARE ARTICLE
Honda Tuning

PHOTO GALLERY (2)

Honda Sponsors Team Liquid
Photo /
    Logo Doublelift Jersey final
    1 - 12 OF
    Bob Hernandez
    728 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    Honda Tuning
    Something the whole family can enjoy
    Jonathan WongJan 28, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    What began as a man merely trying to save a wire wheel company from going under has transformed into a powerhouse for all things alloy
    Micah WrightJan 25, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    The 630-horsepower 5.2-liter V-10 Evo resets the entire Lamborghini Huracan model line, displacing the LP610-4 coupe
    ManufacturerJan 25, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    To standout at SEMA you either need to do something out of this world or you can do what GReddy did and execute a project car to perfection
    Sam DuJan 24, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    With the Pikes Peak record under its belt, Volkswagen now plans to break the Nürburgring EV record this summer with the ID. R.
    Michael CantuJan 24, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    Honda Tuning features
    AMR Track Performance Pack Takes Aston Martin Valkyrie Beyond Ultimate

    The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Track Performance Pack gets improved aero, better brakes, and a stiffer suspension to go beyond ultimate

    Honda Tuning features
    First 2020 Toyota Supra Sold for $2.1 Million at Barrett-Jackson

    Buyer at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction nabs Supra VIN 20201 - signed by Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda - for $2.1 million, the entire bid benefiting the American Heart Association and the Bob Woodruff Foundation

    Honda Tuning features
    Porsche Will Rally the Next Cayman GT4 Clubsport

    The Cayman GT4 will hit the popular R-GT series in 2020, going head to head with rally-fied Fiat 124 Abarths and Aston Martin Vantages

    Honda Tuning features
    Toyota Supra Offers Four-Cylinder Engine in Japan

    In Japan, Toyota is offering a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder in two different states of tune on the Supra

    Honda Tuning features
    Lego Lets You Build Your Own McLaren Senna for $14.99

    The Lego McLaren Senna kit has 219 pieces and, yes, incorporates the transparent in-door panels of the actual hypercar

    Honda Tuning features
    Mini Celebrates Six Decades With Special Model for 2019

    The classic Mini made its debut in the summer of 1959 and to celebrate its 60th Anniversary, the marque is rolling out an exclusive special-edition car.

    Honda Tuning features
    Mugen Updates RC20GT Kit for FK8 Civic Type R

    Mugen RC20GT Concept teases aero, suspension, brakes, exhaust, and wheels for the FK8 Honda Civic Type R

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP