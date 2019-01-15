From the Editors of…

 Hyundai Veloster N Is Going Racin' in IMSA
Hyundai Veloster N Is Going Racin’ in IMSA

Bryan Herta Autosport plans to campaign a pair of the cars.

Ed Tahaney
Jan 15, 2019
Photographer: Hyundai Motor America
Look out Honda and VAG; Hyundai has just rolled out its new Veloster N race car that will compete in TCR (touring car) classes globally, including the 2019 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge in the U.S. (You may know the series better under the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge banner, but the new sponsor means a new name.)

2019 Veloster N TCR 121

Two of the Ns will be campaigned by Bryan Herta Autosport, with their first appearance alongside the Civic Type R TCR, Audi RS3 LMS TCR, and VW GTI TCR coming at the January 25 season-opener at Daytona. The cars pack a 2.0-liter turbo four with 350 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque, while gearswaps are handled by a six-speed paddle-shifted transmission. At the wheel in the primary car will be Hyundai touring-car vets Michael Lewis and Mark Wilkins, while youngsters Mason Filippi and Harry Gottsacker have been tapped to drive the second.

2019 Veloster N TCR 109

Like the i30N TCR, the Veloster N TCR is made at Hyundai Motorsport HQ in Alzenau, Germany, and the cars are said to have approximately 85 percent parts commonality. Equipment includes an AP Racing twin-disc clutch, six-piston Brembo front calipers, Sabelt seats and six-point harnesses, and 15.0-inch front and 10.9-inch rear brake rotors, while the regulated minimum weight is 2,833 pounds with driver. If you'd like to purchase one to enjoy the front-wheel-drive fun for yourself, plan to drop $155,000 plus shipping. The first customer cars will be sent out in March, with priority given to those in countries where the regular Veloster N is available.

The 10-event 2019 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series begins on January 25 at Daytona, with subsequent stops at Sebring, Watkins Glen, and VIR, among other tracks, before wrapping up October 11 at Road Atlanta.

35110 VelosterNTCR
    A limited-edition, thoroughly revised WRX STI that’s only for the U.S., the S209 has more power, more grip, and plenty of chassis upgrades.
    Aaron GoldJan 14, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    We try to be the first with a modified “street” version (albeit in 2D) of the return of the Toyota Supra
    Bob HernandezJan 14, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    It's been 21 years since the last generation of the Toyota Supra. This version will be the fifth generation and officially named the A90, but people will often refer to it as the MkV, as well (us included).
    Sam DuJan 14, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    It was at the 2014 Detroit auto show that we first laid eyes on the Toyota FT-1 concept, a future vision of the car we’re seeing here in the same city five years later: the MkV 2020 Toyota Supra
    Mike FloydJan 14, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    The RC F Track Edition is more than a simple trim package, with carbon brakes and body panels, more power, and more
    Conner GoldenJan 14, 2019
