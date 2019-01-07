From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |   |  Lamborghini Huracan Evo Ups the Ante With 630 HP
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
European Car features

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Ups the Ante With 630 HP

Performante engine trickles down

Kelly Pleskot
Jan 7, 2019
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 4 Photos

The Huracan Performante set a new standard for Lamborghini. Its performance matches its exterior design; it's quick, and it has the stability to handle its power. Motor Trend liked it so much they named it their 2018 Best Driver's Car. Now we're curious to see how Lamborghini has taken these cues and applied them to the new Huracan Evo, a refreshed and updated version of the Huracan LP 580.

The new "base" Huracan's 5.2-liter V-10 engine now makes 630 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque, just like the Performante. Lamborghini estimates a 0-62 mph time of 2.9 seconds from the naturally aspirated engine, although a Performante MT tested was able to hit the mark in just 2.6 seconds. Coming in at a dry weight of 3,135 pounds, the Evo achieves a weight-to-power ratio of 4.89 pounds per horsepower, according to Lambo. Top speed, like the Performante, exceeds 201 hp.

Performance isn't just about power, which is why the Evo gets brains to complement its brawn. It's the first Lamborghini to receive a Vehicle Dynamics Control system with predictive logic. This involves a central processing unit that anticipates the driver's next move for increased responsiveness. It integrates all of the car's dynamic systems, including new rear-wheel steering. A new traction control system works with upgraded all-wheel drive and torque vectoring to deliver traction to a single wheel when needed.

Lamborghini Huracan Evo rear three quarters Photo 2/4   |   Lamborghini Huracan Evo Rear Three Quarters

Among the many design changes, the Huracan receives a new front bumper, 20-inch Aesir wheels, and revised side air intakes. The model also receives a restyled underbody, contributing to downforce and aerodynamic efficiency that is said to be more than five times greater the original Huracan. You'll also find a new exhaust system.

Inside the cabin, there is a new 8.4-inch touchscreen. The model gets an exclusive trim, a mix of Alcantara and leather with special details matching the body. Carbon fiber composite trim is available as an option.

Lamborghini will begin deliveries around the globe this spring. Prices start at $261,274 not including taxes in the U.S. Check out the official configurator here.

Source: Lamborghini

Lamborghini Huracan Evo parked Photo 3/4   |   Lamborghini Huracan Evo Parked
Lamborghini Huracan Evo front three quarter Photo 4/4   |   Lamborghini Huracan Evo Front Three Quarter
View Photo Gallery (4) Photos
SHARE ARTICLE
European Car

PHOTO GALLERY (4)

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Ups the Ante With 630 HP
Photo /
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo front three quarters Lamborghini Huracan Evo rear three quarters Lamborghini Huracan Evo parked Lamborghini Huracan Evo front three quarter
    1 - 12 OF
    By Kelly Pleskot
    341 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    European Car
    It should be more powerful than the regular 310-hp STI, although there's no telling how much more power the S209 will get.
    Collin WoodardJan 7, 2019
    European Car
    Thai-built Honda Integra that pulls its inspiration from the Type R
    RodrezJan 7, 2019
    European Car
    It's been more than 40 years since Datsun stopped making its trio of 510 coupes, wagons, and sedans—which is probably why you know so little about them, or why someone would go to all the trouble of breathing new life into 1.
    Aaron BonkJan 7, 2019
    European Car
    How many economy cars besides the Toyota Sera can say they inspired the McLaren F1? Learn about the one for sale at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale
    Collin WoodardJan 5, 2019
    European Car
    Road hazards and unexpected detours may appear while on this interstate we call life. But with the right vehicle and a destination in sight, even the most daunting drive can become a rewarding investment.
    Micah WrightJan 4, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    European Car features
    Meet the $308,859, 630-HP Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder

    Lamborghini says its 5.2-liter V-10-powered open-top all-wheel-drive supercar will hit 62 mph in 3.1 seconds and keep accelerating all the way to 202 mph

    European Car features
    Ares Design Reveals De Tomaso Pantera Homage

    Ex-Lotus CEO Dany Bahar is back with a Lamborghini Huracan-based De Tomaso Pantera tribute called Project Panther

    European Car features
    The Lamborghini Terzo Millennio Previews an Electric Future

    It's not the hybrid Huracan successor we thought it would be, but the styling is so over the top, who cares that this Lamborghini is electric?

    European Car features
    You Couldn't Outrun This Lamborghini Huracan Police Car

    The Lamborghini Huracan police car provided to the Italian police force recently should be able to outrun any bad guy.

    European Car features
    Lamborghini Huracan Performante Revealed, Delivers 640 HP

    Ahead of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Lamborghini has revealed its brightly colored Huracán Performante supercar.

    European Car features
    Lamborghini Huracán Performante Resets Nürburgring Record With 6:52.01 Lap

    Lamborghini Huracán Performante becomes the fastest road car ever on the Nürburgring Nordschleife

    European Car features
    Lamborghini Teases Huracan Performante Active Aero and ‘Ring Time

    Will the Lamborghini Huracan Performante go sub-6:57 around the Nürburgring Nordschleife?

    European Car features
    Here's a Better Look at the Upcoming Subaru WRX STI S209

    It should be more powerful than the regular 310-hp STI, although there's no telling how much more power the S209 will get.

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP