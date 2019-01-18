From the Editors of…

 Lego Lets You Build Your Own McLaren Senna for $14.99
Lego Lets You Build Your Own McLaren Senna for $14.99

New Speed Champions Senna kit is perfect for desktop daydreaming

Conner Golden
Jan 18, 2019
Got the hankering for a McLaren Senna? Sorry, you can't have one. Even if your financial portfolio can absorb the roughly $958,966 hit required to take delivery at today's exchange rates, the hypercar is way, way sold out and has been since shortly after its debut in December 2017.

Lego Speed Champions McLaren Senna Rear Three Quarters

But wait, what's this? It's Lego to the rescue! The Danish toymaker has released a new brickified Senna model perfect for your desk as part of its popular Speed Champions family, a lineup that currently includes the Bugatti Chiron, Dodge Demon, Porsche 919, Ferrari F40, vintage Mustang fastback, and more.

Lego Speed Champions McLaren Senna In Motion

As it has with the other vehicles, Lego worked hard to scale down the proportions as best it could, working with blocky elements to create a swoopy profile. The Senna design is already sort of slab-sided to begin with, so that part was perhaps simpler. According to McLaren, this 219-piece set should prove easier to assemble than the real-life Senna, which requires 300 hours from start to finish.

If you need to do any additional aerodynamic testing, each Speed Champions Senna comes with a wind-tunnel turbine, as well as the requisite minifig driver and a spare set of wheel caps.

Each set stickers for $14.99, meaning you can pick up nearly 64,000 Lego Sennas for the price of one real-deal hypercar. The set is available via Lego's online shop and on store shelves now.

Source: Lego

Lego Speed Champions McLaren Senna Box
European Car

Lego Lets You Build Your Own McLaren Senna for $14.99
    Lego McLaren Senna 1 Lego Speed Champions McLaren Senna Rear Three Quarters Lego Speed Champions McLaren Senna In Motion Lego Speed Champions McLaren Senna Box
    By Conner Golden
    European Car
    You've just purchased the new NSX but you have too much money left over and you need to spend it on something (we've all been there, right...). That's where AIMGAIN comes in.
    RodrezJan 18, 2019
    European Car
    Preview the March 2019 issue of Super Street, with the GReddy x Pandem FC RX-7; a DSM 600HP Talon TSI; an AWD DC2; Shutter Space photo contest roundup; and more!
    Bob HernandezJan 18, 2019
    European Car
    In Japan, Toyota is offering a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder in two different states of tune on the Supra
    Kelly PleskotJan 18, 2019
    European Car
    In Japan, Porsche builds have always been a big thing, and lately they've been a bit more visible at events like Tokyo Auto Salon. At the 2019 show, everyone was talking about the 4 Laws 911
    RodrezJan 17, 2019
    European Car
    Garage Active brought a number of GT-Rs out to TAS '19, all of which were top notch but this R32 warranted a closer look.
    RodrezJan 17, 2019
