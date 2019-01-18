 |   |   |  Lego Lets You Build Your Own McLaren Senna for $14.99

Got the hankering for a McLaren Senna? Sorry, you can't have one. Even if your financial portfolio can absorb the roughly $958,966 hit required to take delivery at today's exchange rates, the hypercar is way, way sold out and has been since shortly after its debut in December 2017.

But wait, what's this? It's Lego to the rescue! The Danish toymaker has released a new brickified Senna model perfect for your desk as part of its popular Speed Champions family, a lineup that currently includes the Bugatti Chiron, Dodge Demon, Porsche 919, Ferrari F40, vintage Mustang fastback, and more.

As it has with the other vehicles, Lego worked hard to scale down the proportions as best it could, working with blocky elements to create a swoopy profile. The Senna design is already sort of slab-sided to begin with, so that part was perhaps simpler. According to McLaren, this 219-piece set should prove easier to assemble than the real-life Senna, which requires 300 hours from start to finish.

If you need to do any additional aerodynamic testing, each Speed Champions Senna comes with a wind-tunnel turbine, as well as the requisite minifig driver and a spare set of wheel caps.

Each set stickers for $14.99, meaning you can pick up nearly 64,000 Lego Sennas for the price of one real-deal hypercar. The set is available via Lego's online shop and on store shelves now.

