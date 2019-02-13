From the Editors of…

Maserati Alfieri Production Set to Start Next Year

After the company upgrades its Modena factory

Collin Woodard
Feb 13, 2019
All the way back in 2014, Maserati showed off a gorgeous concept coupe called the Alfieri. Unlike a lot of concepts, the Alfieri was a fully functioning car, and it was expected to go into production around 2016. That didn't happen, but it looks like the Alfieri will finally begin rolling off the production line next year.

This week, Maserati announced that executives met with union representatives over updates to its Modena factory in Italy. On its face, the announcement looks pretty boring, but read a little further, and you'll find a much more interesting tidbit. Not only does it claim the updated factory "will be dedicated to the manufacturing of special high performance, high technology sports cars," it goes a step further. It says, "The first pre-series production cars of a totally new model, a characteristically Maserati sports car, will roll off these lines starting in the first half of next year."

Yes, Maserati plans to begin production of a new sports car in the first half of 2020. It doesn't specifically name the Alfieri, but thanks to a conversation we had with then-brand boss Tim Kuniskis last year, we know that's what it will be. We also learned that Maserati plans to build the Alfieri on an aluminum space frame and offer it in both plug-in hybrid and fully electric forms. Kuniskis said you'll have your choice of a coupe or a convertible, as well.

Considering how much has changed in the last couple of years at Maserati, including a number of leadership switches and the sudden passing of Sergio Marchionne, it's encouraging to see the launch of the Alfieri is still on track.

Source: Maserati

