 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition Headed to Chicago
Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition Headed to Chicago

Teaser gives us a sneak peek of new vehicle

Kelly Pleskot
Jan 9, 2019
The Chicago auto show sometimes gets lost in the shuffle between the more prominent Detroit and Geneva shows, but it always offers up some gems. And it looks like Mazda is cooking up something good this year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Miata.

Mazda will introduce a special-edition Miata at the show in February. If you look closely at the teaser image Mazda has released, you'll see the image of a red car with a hard top. So it stands to reason the special edition will be based on the RF. If it follows the footsteps of the 25th anniversary edition Miata, it will feature unique exterior and interior trim and special badging.

2019 Mazda Miata
$32,345 Base Model (MSRP) 26/34 MPG Fuel Economy
Research Vehicle
Our Trusted Partner

Incidentally, the original MX-5 debuted at the Chicago auto show in February 1989. When we tested the original Miata, it reached 60 mph in 8.9 seconds with its 116-hp inline four-cylinder. Of course, the car has become much quicker over the years. The most recent Miata we tested was a 181-hp 2019 Mazda MX-5 Club hitting 60 mph in 5.7 seconds.

For now, we don't have any concrete details on the Miata 30th anniversary model. But we'll find out more when the Chicago auto show opens to the media February 7-8 before rolling out to the general public from February 9-18.

Source: Mazda

SuperStreetOnline

Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition Headed to Chicago
    2019 Mazda MX 5 Miata Roadster 30th Anniversary Edition teaser 1
    By Kelly Pleskot
    343 Articles

    SuperStreetOnline
    Lexus has released a new teaser video previewing the RC F Track Edition before its debut at the Detroit auto show
    Kelly PleskotJan 9, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    The 992-generation 911 convertible is debuting in S spec first, which means a muscular twin-turbo flat-six and a top speed of up to 190 mph.
    Ed TahaneyJan 8, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    If you're wondering why this Mitsubishi Eclipse isn't wearing a trio of diamonds, that's because it's an Eagle Talon. Now, if you're wondering what an Eagle is and why people call it a DSM, you're not the only one.
    Austin LottJan 8, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    It should be more powerful than the regular 310-hp STI, although there's no telling how much more power the S209 will get.
    Collin WoodardJan 7, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Thai-built Honda Integra that pulls its inspiration from the Type R
    RodrezJan 7, 2019
