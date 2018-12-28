McLaren has pre-sold all copies of the Speedtail, but customers still need to personalize their individual sports cars. To gives them some ideas, McLaren has created three design collections.

The first, titled "Urbane," gives the McLaren Speedtail a gloss 1K carbon fiber exterior finish with brushed light blue anodized aluminum brightwork. Platinum badging with carbon inlays can also be found. Inside, there is a light blue driver seat and light grey passenger seats, complemented by navy stitching and more brushed aluminum.

"Visionary" was inspired by the U.K. 's nautical heritage, although it may not seem that way at first glance. If features a bright orange exterior accented by a silver pinstripe, as well as gloss 1K carbon fiber finish and 18 carat white gold badging with carbon inlay. The interior has navy seats finished in nubuck leather for the passengers and full aniline leather for the driver.

The third collection is called "Dynamic," and it features a red exterior. It also gets gloss black diamond cut wheels with light copper edging and silver brake calipers. The cabin gets a full aniline red leather central driver's seat and white seats in semi-aniline leather, and carbon quartz white accents can be seen on the steering wheel, paddle shifters, and window and door bezel surround.

Photo 5/5 | Mclaren Speedtail Dynamic Interior View Photo Gallery (5) Photos

The three-seater features a gas-electric hybrid powertrain good for 1,035 hp. It's the fastest and quickest McLaren ever built, capable of hitting 186 mph in 12.8 seconds. Top speed is 250 mph.

McLaren is making 106 copies, the same number of original F1s sold between 1993 and 1998. The first deliveries are expected in early 2020, with prices around $2.3 million plus tax.