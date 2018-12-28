From the Editors of…

 McLaren Creates Three Design Themes for Speedtail
McLaren Creates Three Design Themes for Speedtail

Limitless possibilities for customizing the F1 successor

Kelly Pleskot
Dec 28, 2018
McLaren has pre-sold all copies of the Speedtail, but customers still need to personalize their individual sports cars. To gives them some ideas, McLaren has created three design collections.

McLaren Speedtail Urbane Photo 2/5   |   Mclaren Speedtail Urbane

The first, titled "Urbane," gives the McLaren Speedtail a gloss 1K carbon fiber exterior finish with brushed light blue anodized aluminum brightwork. Platinum badging with carbon inlays can also be found. Inside, there is a light blue driver seat and light grey passenger seats, complemented by navy stitching and more brushed aluminum.

McLaren Speedtail Urbane interior Photo 3/5   |   Mclaren Speedtail Urbane Interior

"Visionary" was inspired by the U.K. 's nautical heritage, although it may not seem that way at first glance. If features a bright orange exterior accented by a silver pinstripe, as well as gloss 1K carbon fiber finish and 18 carat white gold badging with carbon inlay. The interior has navy seats finished in nubuck leather for the passengers and full aniline leather for the driver.

McLaren Speedtail Visionary Photo 4/5   |   Mclaren Speedtail Visionary

The third collection is called "Dynamic," and it features a red exterior. It also gets gloss black diamond cut wheels with light copper edging and silver brake calipers. The cabin gets a full aniline red leather central driver's seat and white seats in semi-aniline leather, and carbon quartz white accents can be seen on the steering wheel, paddle shifters, and window and door bezel surround.

McLaren Speedtail Dynamic interior Photo 5/5   |   Mclaren Speedtail Dynamic Interior
The three-seater features a gas-electric hybrid powertrain good for 1,035 hp. It's the fastest and quickest McLaren ever built, capable of hitting 186 mph in 12.8 seconds. Top speed is 250 mph.

McLaren is making 106 copies, the same number of original F1s sold between 1993 and 1998. The first deliveries are expected in early 2020, with prices around $2.3 million plus tax.

Source: McLaren

European Car

McLaren Creates Three Design Themes for Speedtail
    McLaren Speedtail Dynamic McLaren Speedtail Urbane McLaren Speedtail Urbane interior McLaren Speedtail Visionary McLaren Speedtail Dynamic interior
    By Kelly Pleskot
    339 Articles

    European Car
    Being one of the first is both a blessing and a curse. The trial and error, frustration, and lost dollars that come with experimentation can be overwhelming. On the other hand, being the owner of Canada's first AWD Integra is quite an accomplishment.
    Dec 28, 2018
    European Car
    The trio of supercars honors the marque's first F1 grand prix victory at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium a half-century ago.
    Dec 28, 2018
    European Car
    "Honda Accord: 'The Joy of Creating'" shows us how a current generation Accord comes together at the Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio
    Dec 27, 2018
    European Car
    Last week, Subaru teased a mystery WRX STI that was rumored to be the S209. Now, Subaru has confirmed the S209 will debut at the Detroit auto show in January.
    Dec 27, 2018
    European Car
    If you ever wondered what a hotted-up current gen. Forester would look like, the mystery will end in January
    Dec 26, 2018
