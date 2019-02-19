From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |   |  The Mercedes-Benz SLC Roadster is Officially Done
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
European Car features

The Mercedes-Benz SLC Roadster is Officially Done

And to celebrate, Mercedes has announced a Final Edition

Conner Golden
Feb 19, 2019
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 28 Photos

The excruciatingly drawn-out decline of the traditional sedan may be getting all the headlines, but that's not the only segment ailing in this crossover-crazy market. The two-seat convertible segment has waned for more than a decade now, and it looks like it's only getting worse in 2019. As has been initially reported nearly two years ago—and after 23 years of continuous production—the Mercedes-Benz SLC (née SLK) has been officially discontinued. A Mercedes rep tells our sister pub Motor Trend there is currently no direct successor planned. Yes, it's leaving us for sunnier shoreline roads, but not before it goes out with a new Final Edition package.

2020 Mercedes Benz SLC300 Final Edition Side 2 Photo 2/28   |   The Mercedes-Benz SLC Roadster is Officially Done

The Final Edition bundle is little more than an appearance package. It's offered on both the SLC300 and the hotter Mercedes-AMG SLC43, each coated in a trim-specific color. Despite the extremely yellow Euro-spec Final Edition in these images, all U.S.-market SLC300 Final Editions will arrive in Selenite Grey with gloss-black door handles, mirror caps, and roll hoops. Each of these will be based on the existing AMG Line package, incorporating AMG-inspired styling cues, a sport suspension that drops the ride by 0.4 inch, and a larger brake system with cross-drilled rotors. There are also Final Edition exterior badges and 18-inch AMG wheels with contrasting gloss black accents. The cabin features black and silver Nappa leather upholstery and carbon-look leather trim on the headrests and gear selector.

2020 Mercedes Benz SLC300 Final Edition Front Wheel Photo 3/28   |   The Mercedes-Benz SLC Roadster is Officially Done

The Mercedes-AMG SLC 43 is what we'll get in the much more intriguing Sun Yellow hue, which was inspired by the Yellowstone paint available at the launch of the 1996 SLK. The same gloss-black exterior trim carries over from the SLC300, and the finish is also extended to the front splitter, intake fins, fender strakes, and portions of the rear fascia. The AMG also has 18-inch matte-black wheels with a yellow rim.

If you're not ready to pick up a Mercedes roadster before the SLC is gone and have the means, the bigger SL-class isn't going anywhere. In fact, there's a new luxe-focused Grand Edition for the SL 450 and SL 550.

2020 Mercedes Benz SL Grand Edition Front Three Quarters 2 Photo 4/28   |   The Mercedes-Benz SLC Roadster is Officially Done

Like the SLC's Final Edition, this is just an appearance package. Each Grand arrives in Graphite Grey, offset by both chrome and matte-silver accents on the front bumper and large 19-inch front and 20-inch rear AMG wheels. Inside, the interior is treated with a Designo appearance package that brings Tundra Brown Pearl leather and quilted piping in Golden Olive Pearl. Mechanically, the only change is the fitment of the Sport suspension options, which lowers the car by 0.4 inch.

With the death of the SLC, a key cog in the modern rebirth of the sports-car segment has fallen by the wayside. When it launched as the SLK, it combined with the BMW Z3 and Porsche Boxster to bring the vehicle type back into luxury buyers' consciousness. (Of course, none of them likely would have happened if not for the wild success of the Mazda Miata.) For the other Germans' part, they're still going strong, with the Boxster setting handling benchmarks generation after generation and the Z4 being redesigned this year as a twin to the reborn Toyota Supra coupe.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

SHARE ARTICLE
European Car

PHOTO GALLERY (28)

The Mercedes-Benz SLC Roadster is Officially Done
Photo /
    2020 Mercedes Benz SLC300 Final Edition Front Three Quarters Side 2020 Mercedes Benz SLC300 Final Edition Side 2 2020 Mercedes Benz SLC300 Final Edition Front Wheel 2020 Mercedes Benz SL Grand Edition Front Three Quarters 2 2020 Mercedes Benz SLC300 Final Edition Front Three Quarters Side 2020 Mercedes Benz SLC300 Final Edition Side 2020 Mercedes Benz SLC300 Final Edition Side 2 2020 Mercedes Benz SLC300 Final Edition Front Three Quarters 2020 Mercedes Benz SLC300 Final Edition Front Three Quarters 2 2020 Mercedes Benz SLC300 Final Edition Side 3 2020 Mercedes Benz SLC300 Final Edition Front 2020 Mercedes Benz SLC300 Final Edition Front Three Quarters Side 2
    2020 Mercedes Benz SLC300 Final Edition Rear 2020 Mercedes Benz SLC300 Final Edition Badge 2020 Mercedes Benz SLC300 Final Edition Vent Detail 2020 Mercedes Benz SLC300 Final Edition Front Wheel 2020 Mercedes Benz SLC300 Final Edition Steering Wheel 2020 Mercedes Benz SLC300 Final Edition Interior 2020 Mercedes Benz SLC300 Final Edition Shifter 2020 Mercedes Benz SL Grand Edition Front Three Quarters 4 2020 Mercedes Benz SL Grand Edition Front Three Quarters 2 2020 Mercedes Benz SL Grand Edition Front Three Quarters 2020 Mercedes Benz SL Grand Edition Front Three Quarters 3 2020 Mercedes Benz SL Grand Edition Badge
    2020 Mercedes Benz SL Grand Edition Wheel Detail 2020 Mercedes Benz SL Grand Edition Badge 2 2020 Mercedes Benz SL Grand Edition Interior 2 2020 Mercedes Benz SL Grand Edition Interior
    1 - 12 OF
    By Conner Golden
    116 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    European Car
    The Blue Oval will unleash an all-new, 276hp Ford Focus ST this summer in Europe, and we get nothing
    Ed TahaneyFeb 19, 2019
    European Car
    Fredric Aasbo-driven, Papadakis Racing-built RWD 2017 Toyota Corolla iM turnkey pro Formula DRIFT car for sale over at Bring A Trailer
    Bob HernandezFeb 19, 2019
    European Car
    Mode Parfume has been teasing a new hardtop design for the S2000 that had been in development for quite some time and at the 2019 Osaka Auto Messe, show goers got the chance to see it in person.
    RodrezFeb 19, 2019
    European Car
    Preview the April 2019 issue of Super Street, with the first modified A90 Supra (sort of), an underground RX-7 drifter, Carbon Signal’s threesome of Datsun, and more!
    Bob HernandezFeb 15, 2019
    European Car
    The G-Class has changed a lot since the 460-series debuted in 1979. Today, the G-wagon is now as much an S-Class as it is an off-roader
    Bradley IgerFeb 15, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    European Car features
    The New Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP Will Make More Than 300 HP

    That's about what the Honda Civic Type R makes and nearly twice as much power as we got from the last Mini JCW GP back in 2012

    European Car features
    JDM Toyota 86 Goes British Racing Green

    Created exclusively for Japan, the model gets no powertrain upgrades but looks fantastic enough that we don’t really care.

    European Car features
    Maserati Alfieri Production Set to Start Next Year

    Maserati plans to build the Alfieri on an aluminum space frame and offer it in both plug-in hybrid and fully electric forms

    European Car features
    2020 Alpina B7 Gives the BMW 7 Series 600 HP

    That will launch Alpina's modified 7 Series from 0-60 mph in a claimed 3.5 seconds. It will also sail past the 200-mph mark, topping out at 205 mph.

    European Car features
    Toyota Japan Debuts Concept TRD Supra Carbon-Fiber Parts

    At the 2019 Osaka Auto Messe Toyota unveiled their Performance Line Concept by TRD, in essence, the first real example of a modified Supra.

    European Car features
    A Look Back at 30 Years of the Acura NSX

    The iconic first-generation Acura/Honda NSX debuted as a concept three decades ago. Take a brief drive through the history of the model.

    European Car features
    Limited-Edition 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia Adds Even More Exclusivity

    FCA rolled out a limited-build 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia at the Chicago auto show

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP