 Mugen Updates RC20GT Kit for FK8 Civic Type R
Mugen Updates RC20GT Kit for FK8 Civic Type R

How to make an already bonkers-looking car look even crazier.

Collin Woodard
Jan 16, 2019
Life can be hard for Honda Civic Type R owners sometimes. Sure, they drive the best sport compact currently on the market, but the Type R's styling is so subtle it just blends right in. There are bound to be people who appreciate its status as a total sleeper, but after the fourth or fifth time they lose it in the parking lot, even they'll be forced to admit that they wish their car stood out a little more. Thankfully, the folks at Mugen have a solution.

The car you see here is called the RC20GT concept, and it's the latest version of a package Mugen is developing for the Civic Type R. If you scroll through the photos in the gallery, you'll notice the styling has been refined since it was first shown off at last year's Tokyo Auto Salon. Even better, it's not just an appearance package. In addition to offering better aerodynamics, the bumpers, front lip spoiler, hood, side sills, and wing are all made out of carbon fiber to reduce weight.

Mugen RC20GT Honda Civic Type R 2

Mugen also gave the RC20GT an upgraded suspension, high-performance brakes, a single-outlet sports exhaust, and new lightweight aluminum wheels, as well as improved the engine's breathing. If you look closely, you'll notice the RC20GT also gets cooler LED taillights. Inside, there's a sport steering wheel, bucket seats with four-point harnesses, a short-throw shifter, and even sporty new floor mats.

Since this is technically a concept car, Mugen has yet to announce pricing. Odds are, it will be pretty pricey with all the carbon-fiber components and performance upgrades. But no matter what it costs, surely it will be worth the cost to finally make your Civic Type R the car is always had the potential to be.

Honda Tuning

Mugen Updates RC20GT Kit for FK8 Civic Type R
    Mugen RC20GT Honda Civic Type R 1 Mugen RC20GT Honda Civic Type R 2 Mugen RC20GT Honda Civic Type R 17 Mugen RC20GT Honda Civic Type R 16 Mugen RC20GT Honda Civic Type R 15 Mugen RC20GT Honda Civic Type R 14 Mugen RC20GT Honda Civic Type R 13 Mugen RC20GT Honda Civic Type R 12 Mugen RC20GT Honda Civic Type R 11 Mugen RC20GT Honda Civic Type R 10 Mugen RC20GT Honda Civic Type R 9 Mugen RC20GT Honda Civic Type R 8
    Mugen RC20GT Honda Civic Type R 7 Mugen RC20GT Honda Civic Type R 6 Mugen RC20GT Honda Civic Type R 5 Mugen RC20GT Honda Civic Type R 4 Mugen RC20GT Honda Civic Type R 3
    By Collin Woodard
    Honda Tuning
    How do you make the Volkswagen GTI even better? Just add the letters “TCR” and crank up the boost.
    Ed TahaneyJan 16, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    Just about the only thing that can improve the supercar experience is taking the roof off, especially when the change results in basically no penalties to weight, performance, or dynamics
    Erik JohnsonJan 16, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    Look out Honda and VAG; Hyundai has just rolled out its new Veloster N race car that will compete in TCR (touring car) classes globally, including the 2019 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge in the U.S.
    Ed TahaneyJan 15, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    A limited-edition, thoroughly revised WRX STI that’s only for the U.S., the S209 has more power, more grip, and plenty of chassis upgrades.
    Aaron GoldJan 14, 2019
    Honda Tuning
    We try to be the first with a modified “street” version (albeit in 2D) of the return of the Toyota Supra
    Bob HernandezJan 14, 2019
