 The New Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP Will Make More Than 300 HP
The New Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP Will Make More Than 300 HP

Mini's Honda Civic Type R fighter

Collin Woodard
Feb 13, 2019
If you want a car that's small, light, and fun to drive, a Mini Cooper is a great choice. But if you want power, Mini doesn't have a lot to offer. Even the $32,750 John Cooper Works Hardtop only makes 228 hp. But when the newest high-performance Mini finally goes on sale next year, it will make some very Honda Civic Type R-like power.

Yes, BMW announced that the next John Cooper Works GP will make more than 300 hp. That's nearly twice as much power as the last Mini JCW GP made back in 2012. Mini's keeping most of the specs to itself for now, but we do know it will use a turbocharged four-cylinder and will be both the fastest and most powerful Mini ever built. If you're interested, you better start talking with your dealer now because only 3,000 will be built, with an unknown number of those making it to the U.S.

Mini Cooper John Cooper Works Teaser 1

Mini also promises that its most track-focused model will use race-derived tech to demolish its predecessor's 8-minute, 23-second Nurburgring lap time. With an extra 100 hp, we can't imagine that will be much of a challenge. But whether the new JCW GP will break the Honda Civic Type R's 7-minute, 43.80-second record remains to be seen.

"The fastest Mini in our brand history—which now goes back 60 years—is an expression of pure racing passion," said Thomas Giuliani, Mini's VP of product and launch management, said in a release. "We are well aware of the enormous fascination exercised by the Mini John Cooper Works GP, not just from the euphoric reactions to the concept vehicle but also from past experience: after all, every one of its predecessors was completely sold out even before the official market launch."

Source: Mini

Mini Cooper John Cooper Works Teaser 3
European Car

The New Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP Will Make More Than 300 HP
    Mini Cooper John Cooper Works Teaser 2 Mini Cooper John Cooper Works Teaser 1 Mini Cooper John Cooper Works Teaser 3
    European Car
    Created exclusively for Japan, the model gets no powertrain upgrades but looks fantastic enough that we don’t really care.
    Ed TahaneyFeb 13, 2019
    European Car
    Maserati plans to build the Alfieri on an aluminum space frame and offer it in both plug-in hybrid and fully electric forms
    Collin WoodardFeb 13, 2019
    European Car
    You know very well the mere mention of JDM Legends will mean something crazy good is about to cross your path.
    Jonathan WongFeb 13, 2019
    European Car
    That will launch Alpina's modified 7 Series from 0-60 mph in a claimed 3.5 seconds. It will also sail past the 200-mph mark, topping out at 205 mph.
    Collin WoodardFeb 11, 2019
    European Car
    At the 2019 Osaka Auto Messe Toyota Japan unveiled their first real example of what a modified Supra would look like
    Sam DuFeb 11, 2019
