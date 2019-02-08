From the Editors of…

 New Special Edition Chiron Celebrates 110 Years of Bugatti
New Special Edition Chiron Celebrates 110 Years of Bugatti

Limited to just 20 special Chiron Sports

Conner Golden
Feb 8, 2019
Happy 110th, Bugatti—you don't look a decade over 70. The France-based, German-owned brand originally founded by an Italian is celebrating its eleventh decade in the only way it knows how—with an ultra-limited, mega-expensive special edition of the Chiron.

It's called the "110 ans Bugatti," and it's quite the colorful package. While Pagani and Lamborghini are known for slathering a handful of their creations in the Italian tricolore livery, this new Chiron proudly waves the blue-white-red flag high with a number of tri-color touches.

This new edition is based on the mighty Chiron Sport, offering a handling upgrade of the regular, Plain-Jane ho-hum Chiron. Thanks to upgraded exhaust, additional carbon-fiber bodywork, and lightweight wheels, the Sport sheds 40 pounds over the normal car. There's also ten-percent stiffer springs, along with revised steering and rear-differential. Sorry, the quad-turbocharged W-16 is unaffected by the fancy new name - you'll still have to putt around town with just 1,479 hp.

The majority of the hypercoupe's exterior is finished in raw carbon fiber, covered with a dark matte coat of Steel Blue paint and a handful of matte black trim and exterior componentry. The aforementioned French flag tri-color makes an appearance on the side mirror caps and underneath the large rear wing/airbrake. It wouldn't be a special edition without special badging, so the "110 ans" sports a polished fuel filler cap with the name of the package.

Inside, the changes are subtle. It's done-up in the same deep blue as the exterior, broken by a tri-color stripe running down the center of each seat and a small French flag on the steering wheel. As expected, the headrests have "110 ans" signage.

If this is the first you're hearing of the "110 ans," and all of this French-ness has you reaching for  the checkbook, you're probably out of luck. It's not clear how much more this will run over the $3.26 million Chiron Sport, but Bugatti will only offer 20 of these, and they're likely all spoken for.

Source: Bugatti

European Car

