Nissan Juke Concept Makes Tracks for Tokyo

Brand’s latest concepts also include team-ups with tennis star Naomi Osaka

Ed Tahaney
Dec 31, 2018
The match is set and Nissan is ready to serve up its latest concept vehicles at the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon next month. Brand ambassador and Japanese tennis Grand Slam champ Naomi Osaka helped design a funky X-Trail—you know it better as the Rogue—compact crossover SUV that looks like it may have rolled off the set of a Marvel movie. Apparently, the little SUV's matte black and gold exterior was inspired by one of Osaka's favorite hats, and it also sports a black interior with tan leather accents.

Nissan X Trail Naomi Osaka Concept

Also on display is another partnership with the tennis star, but this one will be offered to the public: a limited-edition Nissan GT-R in Midnight Opal, a tasty shade of dark purple with a tan and black interior that Nissan says Osaka helped choose.

2018 Nissan GT-R
$99,990 Base Model (MSRP) 16/22 MPG Fuel Economy
Research Vehicle
Our Trusted Partner
Special Edition Nissan GT R Midnight Opal

It's also available in white or black, and Nissan says it will build 50 of the special GT-Rs. It features LED high-mounted brake lights on its carbon-fiber rear wing and gets a numbered gold plate under the hood. The car will only go on sale in Japan and pricing will be announced at the show.

Nissan also created the wacky Juke Adventure concept complete with snow tracks and a white, black, and neon green livery that looks like bit like a leftover from Nissan's Star Wars tie-up. It's the latest in a string of tracked vehicles Nissan has created over the past few years. The Juke is no longer available here but continues to be sold elsewhere in the world. The Japanese automaker will also show a boxy "Elgrand Sports Premium Concept" minivan, a Nissan Formula E car, and a handful of other cool toys that will probably never make it to our shores.

Source: Nissan

Nissan El Grand Concept
Import Tuner

Nissan Juke Concept Makes Tracks for Tokyo
    Nissan Juke Concept Tokyo Nissan X Trail Naomi Osaka Concept Special Edition Nissan GT R Midnight Opal Nissan El Grand Concept
    By Ed Tahaney
    Import Tuner
    Being one of the first is both a blessing and a curse. The trial and error, frustration, and lost dollars that come with experimentation can be overwhelming. On the other hand, being the owner of Canada's first AWD Integra is quite an accomplishment.
    RodrezDec 28, 2018
    Import Tuner
    McLaren has made three design themes for the Speedtail
    Kelly PleskotDec 28, 2018
    Import Tuner
    The trio of supercars honors the marque’s first F1 grand prix victory at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium a half-century ago.
    Ed TahaneyDec 28, 2018
    Import Tuner
    “Honda Accord: ‘The Joy of Creating’” shows us how a current generation Accord comes together at the Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio
    Bob HernandezDec 27, 2018
    Import Tuner
    Last week, Subaru teased a mystery WRX STI that was rumored to be the S209. Now, Subaru has confirmed the S209 will debut at the Detroit auto show in January.
    Kelly PleskotDec 27, 2018
