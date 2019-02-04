From the Editors of…

 Porsche Carrera GT Restored by Porsche Classic
Porsche Carrera GT Restored by Porsche Classic

Including new paint and reworked carbon-fiber parts

Kelly Pleskot
Feb 4, 2019
Porsche made 1,270 copies of the Carrera GT between 2003 and 2006, and one of them has been given a unique restoration by the automaker's heritage division. At the request of a collector in the U.S., Porsche Classic completely reworked a Carrera GT into the Oak Green Metallic beauty you see here.

The renovation was extensive. Porsche disassembled the original model into individual parts to check all components, refurbishing or replacing them as needed. Porsche overhauled the engine, transmission, chassis, and even the carbon-fiber monocoque. In fact, workers spent 350 hours sanding and recoating all the carbon fiber components since the coating on these parts can yellow and fade over time.

Porsche Carrera GT restored 7 Photo 2/8   |   Porsche Carrera GT Restored by Porsche Classic

Although it appeared on cars starting in the 1970s, this specific dark green paint job was never an option on the Carrera GT until now. This hue complements the gold-colored exterior badging and gold-painted wheels. The lips have been polished to a near-mirror finish, and have been covered with a clear coating that prevents against tarnishing.

Inside, the Porsche Carrera GT features dark red leather seats with a checkered-pattern fabric. Paying attention to the small details, the automaker even reworked the air vents with dark red detailing. The steering wheel features a gold and green stripe at the 12 o'clock mark.

During its short run, the Porsche Carrera GT packed a 5.7-liter V-10 making 612 hp. It was priced at $560,000. Porsche has not said how much this restoration cost.

Source: Porsche

Porsche Carrera GT Restored by Porsche Classic
