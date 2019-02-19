 |   |   |  Pro Drift RWD 2017 Corolla iM For Sale

From the Editors of…

Fredric Aasbo-driven, Papadakis Racing-built Toyota hatch going to the highest bidder at Bring A Trailer

Feb 19, 2019
In between their groundbreaking, championship winning Scion tC and their current Rockstar Energy Drink Toyota Corolla hatchback, Papadakis Racing constructed and 2015 Formula DRIFT driver champion Fredric Aasbo piloted a rear-drive converted (like those other two cars) Corolla iM in the 2017 FD season. That car is currently for sale over at Bring A Trailer – and seems about as turnkey as a pro drift car can be.

Fredric aasbo toyota corolla im 03 Photo 2/12   |   Fredric Aasbo Toyota Corolla Im 03

The listing is comprehensive, breaking down the car’s guts in addition to its achievements in the hands of Aasbo. To the highest bidder goes the Corolla iM’s seam welded chassis and ‘roided out tubocharged 2.7-liter 2AR mill, said to be good for upwards of 1,000 horsepower. It’s also equipped with custom RS*R suspension, 65 degrees of steering angle, custom fenders that widen the car’s track, and a full race interior. The sale also includes the old Rockstar livery, which would need to be removed if the car is to compete again, and apparently a fair amount of spare parts.

Fredric aasbo toyota corolla im 02 Photo 3/12   |   Fredric Aasbo Toyota Corolla Im 02

In this whip, Aasbo claimed wins at the second event on the 2017 calendar in Orlando, Florida, as well as in Saint-Eustache, Quebec, helping the Norwegian ace to earn second place in the Pro Drivers’ Championship and led Toyota to win the Manufacturer’s Cup. And the ad states, “The car is also said to meet Formula Drift standards for the 2019 season.” Interested? Time’s running out – at last check there was just a couple days left on the auction, so better get on it; the current high bid is $46,100. Head on over to the listing at Bring A Trailer for more info.

SuperStreetOnline

