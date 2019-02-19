 |   |   |  Pro Drift RWD 2017 Corolla iM For Sale

In between their groundbreaking, championship winning Scion tC and their current Rockstar Energy Drink Toyota Corolla hatchback, Papadakis Racing constructed and 2015 Formula DRIFT driver champion Fredric Aasbo piloted a rear-drive converted (like those other two cars) Corolla iM in the 2017 FD season. That car is currently for sale over at Bring A Trailer – and seems about as turnkey as a pro drift car can be.

Photo 2/12 | Fredric Aasbo Toyota Corolla Im 03

The listing is comprehensive, breaking down the car’s guts in addition to its achievements in the hands of Aasbo. To the highest bidder goes the Corolla iM’s seam welded chassis and ‘roided out tubocharged 2.7-liter 2AR mill, said to be good for upwards of 1,000 horsepower. It’s also equipped with custom RS*R suspension, 65 degrees of steering angle, custom fenders that widen the car’s track, and a full race interior. The sale also includes the old Rockstar livery, which would need to be removed if the car is to compete again, and apparently a fair amount of spare parts.

Photo 3/12 | Fredric Aasbo Toyota Corolla Im 02