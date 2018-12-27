From the Editors of…

Subaru Confirms WRX STI S209 Will Debut in Detroit

“S” cars finally coming to the U.S.

Kelly Pleskot
Dec 27, 2018
Last week, Subaru teased a mystery WRX STI that was rumored to be the S209. Now, Subaru has confirmed the S209 will debut at the Detroit auto show in January.

In a new teaser image, Subaru shows off the car's black grille. Not only does it have special badging, but a red accent line hints at its sporty intentions.

The grille looks a lot like the one on the WRX STI S208, which debuted at last year's Tokyo Motor Show. Although Subaru hasn't announced details, it's likely the S209 is a limited-edition model like its predecessors. Subaru limited the S208 to 450 units, and back in 2015, it made 400 units of the prior iteration dubbed S207. Before that in 2011, Subaru allotted 300 copies of the S206.

These "S" models were only available in Japan, but it looks like Subaru will finally bring the series Stateside. Subaru's teaser last week read, "Something special from Subaru Tecnica International is coming to America for the first time ever."

Expect the S209 to boast a power increase over the standard STI. In our market, the 2019 STI features the carryover 310-hp turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer engine from the previous generation, while the Japanese-market STI has a turbocharged 2.0-liter EJ207 flat-four.

The STI S209 will debut January 14, but it's likely we'll see more teaser images filter through before the official reveal.

Source: Subaru

    Being one of the first is both a blessing and a curse. The trial and error, frustration, and lost dollars that come with experimentation can be overwhelming. On the other hand, being the owner of Canada's first AWD Integra is quite an accomplishment.
    RodrezDec 28, 2018
    “Honda Accord: ‘The Joy of Creating’” shows us how a current generation Accord comes together at the Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio
    Bob HernandezDec 27, 2018
    If you ever wondered what a hotted-up current gen. Forester would look like, the mystery will end in January
    Kelly PleskotDec 26, 2018
    While most car guys feel that the '19 Corolla hatch isn't something to write home about, we saw some promise—enough promise to build one just in time for the 2018 SEMA Show
    Sam DuDec 26, 2018
    Porsche picks its top five lesser-known prototypes in this new video
    Alex NishimotoDec 26, 2018
