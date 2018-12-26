From the Editors of…

 Subaru to Debut Forester and Impreza STI Concepts in Tokyo
Subaru to Debut Forester and Impreza STI Concepts in Tokyo

Tokyo Auto Salon starts in January

Kelly Pleskot
Dec 26, 2018
Subaru is headed to the Tokyo Auto Salon once again with new concepts. If you ever wondered what a hotted-up current gen. Forester would look like, the mystery will end in January. The automaker is also debuting the Impreza STI Concept.

We don't expect a full-blown Forester STI to arrive anytime soon Stateside, if ever, but we obviously appreciate the idea of a slightly higher-performance Forester as a concept (plus if they make it, that's another platform to add to the JDM parts pipeline). It gets 19-inch wheels, highlighter yellow accents, Brembo six-piston calipers up front, and aerodynamic bits all around. Under the sheetmetal, it features the "e-Boxer" setup available on the Advance trim of the Forester in Japan, pairing a 2.0-liter engine with an electric motor. Although we haven't seen the interior, Subaru promises special seats.

The Impreza STI Concept is based on Japan's Impreza Sport hatch with a 2.0-liter engine. We don't have much concrete information on the car yet, but it appears to receive special lighting elements and a body kit.

In January 2018, Subaru debuted the VIZIV Performance STI Concept previewing the next WRX STI. It featured new intakes, aggressive headlights, a large wing, and flared fenders, although the production version probably won't be nearly as wild.

The Tokyo Auto Salon runs from January 11-13.

Source: Subaru

Subaru to Debut Forester and Impreza STI Concepts in Tokyo
    Subaru Forester STI Concept front
