Porsche celebrated its 70th year as a sports car brand in 2018, and as you can imagine, it has developed many concepts and prototypes in those seven decades. So many, in fact, that there are likely more than a few you've forgotten about or never even heard of. In this video, Porsche dives deep into its collection to choose the top five lesser-known prototypes from its past.

The prototypes covered in the video range from early pre-production test mules to one-off design studies and concepts with production intent that never got off the ground. The first pick fits into the latter category. The Porsche 984 was a two-seat roadster that prioritized light weight and superior driving dynamics over power. It packed a rear-mounted flat-four that made 133 hp, but the car weighed just under 2,000 pounds minus fluids and the driver. The idea was to sell the 984 as an entry-level sports car, but the project was cancelled in 1987 thanks to slowing sales in the U.S. But parts of the 984 lived on beyond its untimely demise. The design clearly inspired Porsche's revamp of the front-engine 944, the 968, and the 984's formula isn't too different from that of the mid-engine Boxster that would appear 10 years later.

Another obscure pick is the 1989 Porsche Panamericana concept, a heavily modified 964 Carrera 4 cabriolet that was given to Ferry Porsche on his 80th birthday and also featured design cues that would later appear on the 993. But our favorite part has to be its dune buggy-like open fenders that give it an off-road-ready look.

Check out the video to learn more about these prototypes and the others Porsche picked for its top five.