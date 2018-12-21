From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

 Honda S660 Modulo Neo Classic is a Retro Racing Kei Car
Honda Tuning features

Honda S660 Modulo Neo Classic is a Retro Racing Kei Car

Debuting at Tokyo Auto Salon

Ed Tahaney
Dec 21, 2018
While the Detroit auto show is underway in January here in the U.S., the Tokyo Auto Salon will start the same week, and there's at least one car we know of that's going to be there that we wish was over here: Honda's Modulo Neo Classic Racer.

The silver mighty mite is based on the little Kei-class mid-engine Honda S660 Neo Classic. The Neo Classic was a concept that won the top prize at the 2016 Tokyo Auto Salon, but the look was so well received that Honda released a body kit back in August so S660 owners could recreate the retro sports car aesthetic. The Modulo version debuting next month in Tokyo takes things a step further by reimagining the Neo Classic as a race car. There's a zero-percent chance that the S660 or this race car body kit will come to the U.S., but we can dream, right?

Honda Modulo Neo Classic Racer Rear Three Quarter Photo 2/4   |   Honda Modulo Neo Classic Racer Rear Three Quarter

The race car concept sports black plastic headlight covers reminiscent of the tape that grassroots racers apply to headlights in order to prevent littering the track with glass. It also gets bolt-on fender flares, front and rear spoilers, sporty red and blue graphics, black retro-style fender-mounted mirrors, and, in a nice touch, leather straps for the tiny hood.

We don't know what upgrades the car receives under the hood, but a stock S660 packs an inline three-cylinder engine that cranks out 63 hp and 77 lb-ft of torque. That one is available with a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic, the proper choice between the two being obvious.

Honda Trip Van Photo 3/4   |   Honda S660 Modulo Neo Classic is a Retro Racing Kei Car

Honda is showing several other cars at the Tokyo Auto Salon including the Trip Van, a rad little surf van with headlights borrowed from the Honda Urban EV concept. Another fantasy race car coming to Tokyo Auto Salon is the Toyota GR Supra Super GT concept, which likely previews the brand's real-life Supra-based Super GT racer.

Source: Honda

Honda Modulo Neo Classic Racer Photo 4/4   |   Honda S660 Modulo Neo Classic is a Retro Racing Kei Car
Honda Tuning

Honda S660 Modulo Neo Classic is a Retro Racing Kei Car
    Honda Modulo Neo Classic Racer Honda Modulo Neo Classic Racer Rear Three Quarter Honda Trip Van Honda Modulo Neo Classic Racer
    By Ed Tahaney
    Honda Tuning
    Subaru has begun teasing a special WRX STI model for the Detroit auto show, and we think it's a high-performance variant from Japan called the S209.
    Alex NishimotoDec 21, 2018
    Honda Tuning
    They say you ought not get lost in the build, and for the most part, they're almost always right. Blake Olsen got lost in the midst of making the perfect FC3S.
    Aaron BonkDec 20, 2018
    Honda Tuning
    The new 2020 Porsche 911, codenamed 992, is longer, wider, and more powerful than the car it replaces
    ManufacturerDec 20, 2018
    Honda Tuning
    Cute as a button, this 1967 BMW 1600 GT Convertible’s only sibling was allegedly wrecked during a test run and then scrapped
    Ed TahaneyDec 20, 2018
    Honda Tuning
    McLaren is commemorating the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna’s first Formula 1 World Championship with a special P1 GTR
    Kelly PleskotDec 20, 2018
