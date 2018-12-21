While the Detroit auto show is underway in January here in the U.S., the Tokyo Auto Salon will start the same week, and there's at least one car we know of that's going to be there that we wish was over here: Honda's Modulo Neo Classic Racer.

The silver mighty mite is based on the little Kei-class mid-engine Honda S660 Neo Classic. The Neo Classic was a concept that won the top prize at the 2016 Tokyo Auto Salon, but the look was so well received that Honda released a body kit back in August so S660 owners could recreate the retro sports car aesthetic. The Modulo version debuting next month in Tokyo takes things a step further by reimagining the Neo Classic as a race car. There's a zero-percent chance that the S660 or this race car body kit will come to the U.S., but we can dream, right?

Photo 2/4 | Honda Modulo Neo Classic Racer Rear Three Quarter

The race car concept sports black plastic headlight covers reminiscent of the tape that grassroots racers apply to headlights in order to prevent littering the track with glass. It also gets bolt-on fender flares, front and rear spoilers, sporty red and blue graphics, black retro-style fender-mounted mirrors, and, in a nice touch, leather straps for the tiny hood.

We don't know what upgrades the car receives under the hood, but a stock S660 packs an inline three-cylinder engine that cranks out 63 hp and 77 lb-ft of torque. That one is available with a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic, the proper choice between the two being obvious.

Photo 3/4 | Honda S660 Modulo Neo Classic is a Retro Racing Kei Car

Honda is showing several other cars at the Tokyo Auto Salon including the Trip Van, a rad little surf van with headlights borrowed from the Honda Urban EV concept. Another fantasy race car coming to Tokyo Auto Salon is the Toyota GR Supra Super GT concept, which likely previews the brand's real-life Supra-based Super GT racer.

Source: Honda