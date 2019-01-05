From the Editors of…

 This Toyota Sera is One of Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale's Hidden Gems
This Toyota Sera is One of Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale's Hidden Gems

It will probably be pretty affordable, too

Collin Woodard
Jan 5, 2019
If you're headed to Scottsdale for this year's Barrett-Jackson auction, you'll have more than 1,500 vehicles to bid on. With enough funding, you could buy everything from the first production 2020 Toyota Supra to Ford's 2001 F-150 Lightning Rod concept truck, all four Transformers Bumblebee Camaros, and even a custom Mitsubishi Eclipse from The Hangover. But as interesting as those cars may be, the one we can't stop staring at is something completely different.

Yes, we're talking about this 1990 Toyota Sera. And if you only look at the spec sheet, we would totally understand you not getting why we're excited. After all, it's a front-engine, front-wheel-drive coupe that's mechanically similar to the Toyota Paseo. It's powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder that makes 110 hp and 98 lb-ft of torque. It has an automatic transmission and 75,000 miles on the odometer. Oh, and since the Sera was built exclusively for the Japanese market, it's right-hand-drive only. Not your typical collector car qualities.

But since it only weighs about 2,000 pounds, that 110 hp probably goes farther than you might think. Plus, just look at it. This particular Sera might be from 1990, but it looks like it's been immaculately maintained, and the green paint is still eye-catching. Oh, and it has trick-opening dihedral doors that Gordon Murray credits for inspiring the ones on the McLaren F1. How many economy cars can claim they influenced a supercar icon?

The design is clearly straight out of the 1990s, and that's not a bad thing. Still, it packs a few features you might not expect such as rain-sensing wipers and parking sensors. It also has a Super Live Surround Sound stereo system that offers a very 1990s "casual mode." This particular Sera comes with the original manuals, spare tire, road flares, and tools.

The best thing about the Sera, though, isn't the heaping dose of 1990s JDM nostalgia that it delivers. It's the fact that these McLaren-inspiring coupes are a relative bargain. We have a feeling this car will be a lot easier on your wallet than some of the other lots set to cross the block. And if you nab this one, you get the same doors found on much pricier exotics.

Barrett-Jackson ushers in a new year of high-octane auction action during its 48th Annual Scottsdale Auction, featuring some of the world's most coveted collector vehicles and authentic automobilia collectibles, January 12-20, 2019, at WestWorld of Scottsdale. As in decades past, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions will be the epicenter of Collector Car Auction Week and entertain thousands of automotive enthusiasts with interactive exhibits, entertainment, and activities. Check your local TV listings to see it live on MotorTrend Network and download the app for exclusive, live coverage.

    By Collin Woodard
    It should be more powerful than the regular 310-hp STI, although there's no telling how much more power the S209 will get.
    Collin WoodardJan 7, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Thai-built Honda Integra that pulls its inspiration from the Type R
    RodrezJan 7, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    It's been more than 40 years since Datsun stopped making its trio of 510 coupes, wagons, and sedans—which is probably why you know so little about them, or why someone would go to all the trouble of breathing new life into 1.
    Aaron BonkJan 7, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Among the many design upgrades, the Huracan receives a new front bumper, 20-inch Aesir wheels, and side air intakes
    Kelly PleskotJan 7, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Road hazards and unexpected detours may appear while on this interstate we call life. But with the right vehicle and a destination in sight, even the most daunting drive can become a rewarding investment.
    Micah WrightJan 4, 2019
