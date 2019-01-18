 |   |   |  Toyota Supra Offers Four-Cylinder Engine in Japan

The 2020 Toyota Supra made its long-awaited debut at the Detroit auto show this week. The U.S. version will come exclusively with an inline-six-cylinder engine just like all previous generations of the Supra. But customers in Japan will have the option to buy one with a four-cylinder.

That shouldn't come as too big a surprise considering the BMW Z4 that shares its platform and drivetrains with the Mk V also offers a turbo-four. In Japan, Toyota is offering a 2.0-liter twin-scroll turbocharged inline-four in two different states of tune. The more conservative one makes 194 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque, enough to propel the car to 62 mph in 6.5 seconds, according to Toyota. The more robust version makes 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, matching the BMW Z4 sDrive30i. Toyota says this engine allows the Supra to hit 62 mph in 5.2 seconds.

Both four-cylinder options come paired with an eight-speed automatic, just like the inline-six that is also available in Japan. As we learned at the Detroit show, the twin-scroll turbo-six engine makes 335 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque. According to Toyota, it can hit 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, making it the quickest Toyota-branded production vehicle ever.

Toyota has given no indication that we should expect a four-cylinder Supra here in the U.S.