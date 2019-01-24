From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

 Volkswagen ID.R Race Car Sets Sights on Nurburgring EV Record
Volkswagen ID.R Race Car Sets Sights on Nurburgring EV Record

Further development is planned before the record attempt

Michael Cantu
Jan 24, 2019
After its record-breaking Pikes Peak Hill Climb run, the Volkswagen ID.R all-electric race car has its sights set on the Nürburgring's Nordschleife this summer. The automaker hopes to capture the fastest time for an electric car around the Green Hell.

The ID.R is powered by two electric motors that deliver 670 hp. The race car weighs under 2,500 pounds with the driver, or about as much as a Mazda Miata. Because the Nurburgring is vastly different from Pikes Peak, further development of the ID.R is required, so aerodynamics will be one area that VW will focus on. "Unlike the U.S. classic on Pikes Peak, which starts at an altitude of more than 9,000 feet and ends at 14,115 feet, the Nordschleife winds its way through the Eifel region at between 1,050 and 2,024 feet above sea level," said Volkswagen Motorsport technical director Francois-Xavier Demaison, in a release.

Before the summer record attempt, the ID.R will be put through an intense development program at various racetracks. Piloting the electric race car will be Frenchman Romain Dumas, the same driver who captured the record at Pikes Peak. But breaking the Nurburgring's record won't be easy because it currently stands at 6:45.90 for all-electric vehicles. This was done in 2017 by Britain's Peter Dumbreck in a NIO EP9 with an average speed of almost 115 mph.

The famous Nurburgring-Nordschleife is a 13-mile track with more than 70 turns. Besides being used by various automakers for rigorous testing, the track also hosts the 24 Hours of the Nurburgring endurance race and is a venue for the FIA World Touring Car Cup series. Why is Volkswagen gunning for a record there? For starters, VW has already invested a good deal in the development of the ID.R. Why not get another record out of it? Plus, 'Ring records earn your brand substantial street cred, which VW could use given its ambitious electrification plans that call for 15 million vehicles in the first phase of its big EV push.

Source: Volkswagen

European Car

Volkswagen ID.R Race Car Sets Sights on Nurburgring EV Record
    By Michael Cantu
    To standout at SEMA you either need to do something out of this world or you can do what GReddy did and execute a project car to perfection
    Sam DuJan 24, 2019
    European Car
    In addition to a wicked top speed for the McLaren MCLExtreme F1 car, AI technology will provide fans a close look at the electric racer and its driver.
    Ed TahaneyJan 24, 2019
    European Car
    While many don't see Lexus as a leader in performance sports cars, it has been at the forefront of luxury SUVs, from the RX in the '90s, to now, decades later, with the new subcompact crossover SUV, the UX.
    Sam DuJan 23, 2019
    European Car
    The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Track Performance Pack gets improved aero, better brakes, and a stiffer suspension to go beyond ultimate
    ManufacturerJan 23, 2019
    European Car
    Buyer at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction nabs Supra VIN 20201 - signed by Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda - for $2.1 million, the entire bid benefiting the American Heart Association and the Bob Woodruff Foundation
    Rory JurneckaJan 21, 2019
