 |   |   |  Volkswagen's Latest Concept is a Fully Electric Dune Buggy

One of the great things about the original Volkswagen Beetle was that its chassis could be used to build all sorts of other vehicles. From kit cars to dune buggies, there's a long history of people turning Beetles into completely custom creations. So for its latest concept car, Volkswagen decided to use its new electric platform to build a dune buggy of its own.

Technically, the images shown here are supposed to be teasers, but they don't hide much. Even though it looks completely modern, the concept is clearly a modern interpretation of the Meyers Manx, with no doors or roof, open side sills, and large wheels wrapped in off-road tires. Range and powertrain information haven't been announced, but we've got to say, it looks like one heck of a fun car to drive. Even better, there's a good chance it's rear-wheel-drive.

"A buggy is more than a car. It is vibrancy and energy on four wheels. These attributes are embodied by the new e-buggy, which demonstrates how a modern, non-retro interpretation of a classic can look and, more than anything else, the emotional bond that electric mobility can create," said Klaus Bischoff, Volkswagen's head of design, in a statement.

If Volkswagen were to actually put an electric dune buggy into production, you have to assume it would only appeal to a limited number of buyers. But according to Volkswagen, that's exactly the point. The concept was built to show how versatile the MEB platform is and how it could be used to develop low-volume specialty vehicles.

Look for more information closer to its official reveal on March 5.