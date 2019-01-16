From the Editors of…

 286HP VW GTI TCR Revealed
286HP VW GTI TCR Revealed

If you live somewhere where it’s sold, that is.

Ed Tahaney
Jan 16, 2019
How do you make the Volkswagen GTI even better? Just add the letters "TCR" and crank up the boost. The new touring-car-racing-inspired variant of the hot hatch packs 286 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque from its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. The turbo four is mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission, while the Wolfsburgians estimate a zero-to-62-mph time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 162 mph.

We first saw a prototype for the street-legal TCR at Wörthersee in Austria last year; the model is inspired by the Golf GTI TCR race car initially revealed back in 2016. Just 20 of the competition models were built, and as you might expect, they were quickly snatched up. The race car got 326 horses and 310 lb-ft from its 2.0-liter four, and offered zero-to-62 acceleration of 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 143 mph.

The Golf GTI TCR gets lots of fancy bits and standard goodies include a front-axle differential lock, perforated brake discs, and LED headlights. It all rolls on forged 18-inch "Belvedere" wheels or optional 19-inch ones. Other options include a black or carbon front splitter, TCR roof spoiler, rear diffuser, mirror caps, and sill extensions.

The cabin is equipped with awesome-looking sport seats with red-striped fabric upholstery and a flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel with a red mark at 12 o'clock. Prices start at 38,950 euros, or about $44,422 bucks at today's exchange rates—if it were only available here. Sigh.

At least there's hope for a more powerful version of the upcoming MKVIII-generation GTI, which we expect to see unveiled this year.

European Car

286HP VW GTI TCR Revealed
    European Car
    If you love the way the Honda Civic Type R drives but wish it stood out more, the folks at Mugen have the solution
    Collin WoodardJan 16, 2019
    European Car
    Just about the only thing that can improve the supercar experience is taking the roof off, especially when the change results in basically no penalties to weight, performance, or dynamics
    Erik JohnsonJan 16, 2019
    European Car
    Look out Honda and VAG; Hyundai has just rolled out its new Veloster N race car that will compete in TCR (touring car) classes globally, including the 2019 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge in the U.S.
    Ed TahaneyJan 15, 2019
    European Car
    A limited-edition, thoroughly revised WRX STI that’s only for the U.S., the S209 has more power, more grip, and plenty of chassis upgrades.
    Aaron GoldJan 14, 2019
    European Car
    We try to be the first with a modified “street” version (albeit in 2D) of the return of the Toyota Supra
    Bob HernandezJan 14, 2019
