From the Editors of…

Super Street Network

Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
 |   |  Super Street April 2019 Preview
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter
SuperStreetOnline features

Super Street April 2019 Preview

On U.S. newsstands: our concept version of the A90 Supra! Plus underground RX-7 drifter, Carbon Signal’s threesome of Datsun, and more!

Feb 15, 2019
SHARE
View Photo Gallery | 18 Photos

WEAPON X
FEATURE: Vittorio Bueme’s turbo, 600hp 1992 NSX isn’t driven – it’s wielded

001 1992 acura nsx Vittorio Bueme lpr Photo 2/18   |   001 1992 Acura Nsx Vittorio Bueme Lpr

Avoid driving all over town looking for a copy of the latest Super Street - CLICK HERE for Print or Digital Mag Delivery

Miss an issue? CLICK HERE for Past Issues

THE EVERYTHING BUILD
FEATURE: Ice Sorsongsermkul’s 660hp FD3s RX-7 is over the top without going over the line

Rx7 fog light lpr Photo 3/18   |   Rx7 Fog Light Lpr

THE FIRST RULE OF STREET DRIFTING: DO NOT TALK ABOUT STREET DRIFTING
FEATURE: Anonymous Mazda RX-7 owner recounts how a typical night of underground drifting goes, and why there’s nothing quite like it

Street drifting lpr Photo 4/18   |   Street Drifting Lpr

IN ONE’S ELEMENT
FEATURE: You know the routine: keep it simple and the end result will always be clean – like Kyle Carasi’s 2007 Subaru WRX STI

Front lpr Photo 5/18   |   Front Lpr

TRIPLE THREAT
FEATURE: Passion knows no boundaries, as Carbon Signal demonstrates with a Datsun 240Z, 240K (KGC110), and Sunny 1200 Ute

Skyline 240Z Sunny lpr Photo 6/18   |   Skyline 240Z Sunny Lpr

SHOW CAR SHOOTOUT PRESENTED BY ENEOS
SCENE: Eight show car owners learn to walk the walk – thanks to pros Dai Yoshihara and Steve Arpin – at Street of Willow Springs

S2000 FR S lpr Photo 7/18   |   S2000 FR S Lpr

HENG TIME
FEATURE: Heng Thammarat’s dream garage is Thailand’s best-kept secret

Datsun truck front lpr Photo 8/18   |   Datsun Truck Front Lpr

HERITAGE
SCENE: Celebrating all things Type R and Meister Watches’ latest watch collab

Heritage type r civic meister watches 001 lpr Photo 9/18   |   Heritage Type R Civic Meister Watches 001 Lpr

THE WAIT IS OVER
FEATURE: The 10 most important things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Supra

SSTP 190400 SUPR 011 lpr Photo 10/18   |   SSTP 190400 SUPR 011 Lpr

WHAT WOULD SUPER STREET DO?
FEATURE: We conceptualize three stages of A90 build with the help of ace artist Jon Sibal

SSTP 190400 SUPR 025 Photo 11/18   |   SSTP 190400 SUPR 025

RED LIGHT SPECIAL
FEATURE: How we modified a 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback for the SEMA Show in 10 steps

Front three quarter lpr 1 Photo 12/18   |   Front Three Quarter Lpr 1

8 THINGS WE LIKED AT PRI
SCENE: Our favorites from the racing industry’s annual North American trade show

001 pri 2018 Photo 13/18   |   001 Pri 2018

CANADA STRIKES AGAIN
SCENE: Super Lap Battle 2018 – two longstanding records are broken, and an electric car created quite the controversy

002 super lap battle 2018 buttonwillow lpr Photo 14/18   |   002 Super Lap Battle 2018 Buttonwillow Lpr

FIRST MEET OF 2019
SCENE: Our annual kickoff with Toyo Tires takes over Anaheim’s Honda Center

SSTP 190400 TOYO 001 lpr Photo 15/18   |   SSTP 190400 TOYO 001 Lpr

BORN IN THE U.S.A.
FEATURE: Behind closed doors at Forgeline, one of America’s most reputable and race-proven wheel manufacturers

Technician lpr Photo 16/18   |   Technician Lpr

2019 HYUNDAI VELOSTER N
FIRST DRIVE: With the introduction of the first N brand vehicle in the US, Hyundai proves the ol’ hot hatch formula still works

2019 Hyundai Veloster N 10 lpr Photo 17/18   |   2019 Hyundai Veloster N 10 Lpr

2019 LEXUS UX
FIRST DRIVE: The new gateway to the Lexus brand is this compact SUV. Should you be interested?

Front three quarter lpr Photo 18/18   |   Front Three Quarter Lpr
View Photo Gallery (18) Photos
SHARE ARTICLE
SuperStreetOnline

PHOTO GALLERY (18)

Super Street April 2019 Preview
Photo /
    April 2019 preview lead 001 1992 acura nsx Vittorio Bueme lpr Rx7 fog light lpr Street drifting lpr Front lpr Skyline 240Z Sunny lpr S2000 FR S lpr Datsun truck front lpr Heritage type r civic meister watches 001 lpr SSTP 190400 SUPR 011 lpr SSTP 190400 SUPR 025 Front three quarter lpr 1
    001 pri 2018 002 super lap battle 2018 buttonwillow lpr SSTP 190400 TOYO 001 lpr Technician lpr 2019 Hyundai Veloster N 10 lpr Front three quarter lpr
    1 - 12 OF
    Bob Hernandez
    735 Articles

    MORE PHOTOS

    VIEW SLIDESHOW
    1 - 9 OF

    BROWSE CARS BY MARKET

    MORE FEATURES

    SuperStreetOnline
    The G-Class has changed a lot since the 460-series debuted in 1979. Today, the G-wagon is now as much an S-Class as it is an off-roader
    Bradley IgerFeb 15, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Iconic livery and 420 whp transform this classic Mazda.
    Benjamin HuntingFeb 14, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    That's about what the Honda Civic Type R makes and nearly twice as much power as we got from the last Mini JCW GP back in 2012
    Collin WoodardFeb 13, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Created exclusively for Japan, the model gets no powertrain upgrades but looks fantastic enough that we don’t really care.
    Ed TahaneyFeb 13, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    Maserati plans to build the Alfieri on an aluminum space frame and offer it in both plug-in hybrid and fully electric forms
    Collin WoodardFeb 13, 2019
    Sponsored Links

    SEARCH ARTICLES BY MAKE/MODEL

    Search

    Related Articles

    SuperStreetOnline features
    CSF's 2015 BMW F10 M5 Sedan

    Ravi Dolwani's 2015 BMW M5 is a car that can do anything. It can be loaded up with passengers one moment and in the next moment it can run a half-mile race.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    5 Most Popular Tech Stories of the Last 10 Years

    From everything you wanted to know about the 2JZ-GTE to Honda crankcase ventilation, here are your 5 most popular tech stories from the last 10 years

    SuperStreetOnline features
    1988 Honda Prelude: A Jewel in Thailand

    We don't see that many 3rd-gen Honda Preludes at events, and when we do, they're nowhere near as aggressive as Satit Suwantong's 1988 Prelude

    SuperStreetOnline features
    2000 Mazda Miata V6: The Mionda

    With a Honda J32A2 engine underneath its hood, Jack Fu's 2000 Mazda Miata V6 is a great example of the old hot rod formula of going fast: big engine, little car

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Shutter Space III

    Check out the winning entry as well as the finalists for the Super Street x Toyo Tires Shutter Space III photography contest

    SuperStreetOnline features
    1994 Mazda RX-7 (FD3S) - First Rule of Street Drifting

    For one mysterious driver, every aspect of both his life and his 1994 Mazda RX-7 have been carefully planned and designed with street drifting in mind.

    SuperStreetOnline features
    Alpha Logic's 3,400HP 2013 Nissan GT-R

    Ben Harper and his team at Alpha Logic know a thing or 2 about GT-R tuning. Their 3,400hp 2013 Nissan GT-R is the quickest AWD car in the world.

    CLOSE X
    BUYER'S GUIDE
    SEE THE ALL NEW
    NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
    RESEARCH VEHICLE
    TO TOP