 |   |  Super Street April 2019 Preview

WEAPON X

FEATURE: Vittorio Bueme’s turbo, 600hp 1992 NSX isn’t driven – it’s wielded

Photo 2/18 | 001 1992 Acura Nsx Vittorio Bueme Lpr

THE EVERYTHING BUILD

FEATURE: Ice Sorsongsermkul’s 660hp FD3s RX-7 is over the top without going over the line

THE FIRST RULE OF STREET DRIFTING: DO NOT TALK ABOUT STREET DRIFTING

FEATURE: Anonymous Mazda RX-7 owner recounts how a typical night of underground drifting goes, and why there’s nothing quite like it

IN ONE’S ELEMENT

FEATURE: You know the routine: keep it simple and the end result will always be clean – like Kyle Carasi’s 2007 Subaru WRX STI

TRIPLE THREAT

FEATURE: Passion knows no boundaries, as Carbon Signal demonstrates with a Datsun 240Z, 240K (KGC110), and Sunny 1200 Ute

SHOW CAR SHOOTOUT PRESENTED BY ENEOS

SCENE: Eight show car owners learn to walk the walk – thanks to pros Dai Yoshihara and Steve Arpin – at Street of Willow Springs

HENG TIME

FEATURE: Heng Thammarat’s dream garage is Thailand’s best-kept secret

HERITAGE

SCENE: Celebrating all things Type R and Meister Watches’ latest watch collab

Photo 9/18 | Heritage Type R Civic Meister Watches 001 Lpr

THE WAIT IS OVER

FEATURE: The 10 most important things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Supra

WHAT WOULD SUPER STREET DO?

FEATURE: We conceptualize three stages of A90 build with the help of ace artist Jon Sibal

RED LIGHT SPECIAL

FEATURE: How we modified a 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback for the SEMA Show in 10 steps

8 THINGS WE LIKED AT PRI

SCENE: Our favorites from the racing industry’s annual North American trade show

CANADA STRIKES AGAIN

SCENE: Super Lap Battle 2018 – two longstanding records are broken, and an electric car created quite the controversy

Photo 14/18 | 002 Super Lap Battle 2018 Buttonwillow Lpr

FIRST MEET OF 2019

SCENE: Our annual kickoff with Toyo Tires takes over Anaheim’s Honda Center

BORN IN THE U.S.A.

FEATURE: Behind closed doors at Forgeline, one of America’s most reputable and race-proven wheel manufacturers

2019 HYUNDAI VELOSTER N

FIRST DRIVE: With the introduction of the first N brand vehicle in the US, Hyundai proves the ol’ hot hatch formula still works

Photo 17/18 | 2019 Hyundai Veloster N 10 Lpr

2019 LEXUS UX

FIRST DRIVE: The new gateway to the Lexus brand is this compact SUV. Should you be interested?