 |   |  Super Street April 2019 Preview

WEAPON X
FEATURE: Vittorio Bueme’s turbo, 600hp 1992 NSX isn’t driven – it’s wielded
THE EVERYTHING BUILD
FEATURE: Ice Sorsongsermkul’s 660hp FD3s RX-7 is over the top without going over the line
THE FIRST RULE OF STREET DRIFTING: DO NOT TALK ABOUT STREET DRIFTING
FEATURE: Anonymous Mazda RX-7 owner recounts how a typical night of underground drifting goes, and why there’s nothing quite like it
IN ONE’S ELEMENT
FEATURE: You know the routine: keep it simple and the end result will always be clean – like Kyle Carasi’s 2007 Subaru WRX STI
TRIPLE THREAT
FEATURE: Passion knows no boundaries, as Carbon Signal demonstrates with a Datsun 240Z, 240K (KGC110), and Sunny 1200 Ute
SHOW CAR SHOOTOUT PRESENTED BY ENEOS
SCENE: Eight show car owners learn to walk the walk – thanks to pros Dai Yoshihara and Steve Arpin – at Street of Willow Springs
HENG TIME
FEATURE: Heng Thammarat’s dream garage is Thailand’s best-kept secret
HERITAGE
SCENE: Celebrating all things Type R and Meister Watches’ latest watch collab
THE WAIT IS OVER
FEATURE: The 10 most important things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Supra
WHAT WOULD SUPER STREET DO?
FEATURE: We conceptualize three stages of A90 build with the help of ace artist Jon Sibal
RED LIGHT SPECIAL
FEATURE: How we modified a 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback for the SEMA Show in 10 steps
8 THINGS WE LIKED AT PRI
SCENE: Our favorites from the racing industry’s annual North American trade show
CANADA STRIKES AGAIN
SCENE: Super Lap Battle 2018 – two longstanding records are broken, and an electric car created quite the controversy
FIRST MEET OF 2019
SCENE: Our annual kickoff with Toyo Tires takes over Anaheim’s Honda Center
BORN IN THE U.S.A.
FEATURE: Behind closed doors at Forgeline, one of America’s most reputable and race-proven wheel manufacturers
2019 HYUNDAI VELOSTER N
FIRST DRIVE: With the introduction of the first N brand vehicle in the US, Hyundai proves the ol’ hot hatch formula still works
2019 LEXUS UX
FIRST DRIVE: The new gateway to the Lexus brand is this compact SUV. Should you be interested?