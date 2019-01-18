 |   |  Super Street March 2019 Preview

RAYS FOR DAYS

SCENE: We host a car meet dedicated to the industry’s most iconic wheel manufacturer: Rays

LIFE IN THE SLOW LANE

FEATURE: Low and steady – like Benny Winterowd’s 1JZ S13 – wins the race

4 TIRE FIRE

FEATURE: Getting the most out of a turbo 2.0-liter DC2 Integra

ZERO COMPROMISE

FEATURE: If you’re looking to build the ultimate project car, take note of Quincy Yuen’s fully-built GR Subaru WRX STI

FORGOTTEN BREED

FEATURE: Getting reacquainted with the Datsun 510 wagon and making it better

THE 4TH ANNUAL SUPER STREET SEMA ULTIMATE AWARD

SCENE: GReddy, Honest Assembly, and Jesus Lopez are recognized for project cars with beautiful overall style, top-level execution, and great attention to detail

THE ULTIMATE FC

FEATURE: GReddy returns to SEMA with a Pandem widebody Mazda RX-7 and wins our Best of Show award

THE ANGRY DUCKLING

FEATURE: What do you get when you drop an 8,500-RPM, 20-valve 4A-GE into a Toyota Starlet? Stephen Salazar’s crazy hatchback, that’s what

THE EAGLE HAS LANDED

FEATURE: A DSM finally makes the pages of Super Street – and it’s a sweet one!

THE DIRTY DOZEN: PART 2

PERFORMANCE: The other six sinfully simple things many overlook when it comes to vehicle maintenance

OH SNAP! SHUTTER SPACE III

SCENE: Our 3rd annual photo contest with Toyo Tires brings in the best entries yet, plus we send the grand prizewinner to Hawaii!