 |   |  Super Street March 2019 Preview

RAYS FOR DAYS
SCENE: We host a car meet dedicated to the industry’s most iconic wheel manufacturer: Rays
Avoid driving all over town looking for a copy of the latest Super Street - CLICK HERE for Print or Digital Mag Delivery
Miss an issue? CLICK HERE for Past Issues
LIFE IN THE SLOW LANE
FEATURE: Low and steady – like Benny Winterowd’s 1JZ S13 – wins the race
4 TIRE FIRE
FEATURE: Getting the most out of a turbo 2.0-liter DC2 Integra
ZERO COMPROMISE
FEATURE: If you’re looking to build the ultimate project car, take note of Quincy Yuen’s fully-built GR Subaru WRX STI
FORGOTTEN BREED
FEATURE: Getting reacquainted with the Datsun 510 wagon and making it better
THE 4TH ANNUAL SUPER STREET SEMA ULTIMATE AWARD
SCENE: GReddy, Honest Assembly, and Jesus Lopez are recognized for project cars with beautiful overall style, top-level execution, and great attention to detail
THE ULTIMATE FC
FEATURE: GReddy returns to SEMA with a Pandem widebody Mazda RX-7 and wins our Best of Show award
THE ANGRY DUCKLING
FEATURE: What do you get when you drop an 8,500-RPM, 20-valve 4A-GE into a Toyota Starlet? Stephen Salazar’s crazy hatchback, that’s what
THE EAGLE HAS LANDED
FEATURE: A DSM finally makes the pages of Super Street – and it’s a sweet one!
THE DIRTY DOZEN: PART 2
PERFORMANCE: The other six sinfully simple things many overlook when it comes to vehicle maintenance
OH SNAP! SHUTTER SPACE III
SCENE: Our 3rd annual photo contest with Toyo Tires brings in the best entries yet, plus we send the grand prizewinner to Hawaii!