 Super Street March 2019 Preview
Super Street March 2019 Preview

On U.S. newsstands: the GReddy x Pandem FC RX-7; a DSM 600HP Talon TSI; an AWD DC2; Shutter Space photo contest roundup; and more!

Jan 18, 2019
View Photo Gallery | 13 Photos

RAYS FOR DAYS
SCENE: We host a car meet dedicated to the industry’s most iconic wheel manufacturer: Rays

018 rays tribute.JPG Photo 2/13   |   018 Rays Tribute

LIFE IN THE SLOW LANE
FEATURE: Low and steady – like Benny Winterowd’s 1JZ S13 – wins the race

Nissan 240sx front quarter lpr Photo 3/13   |   Nissan 240Sx Front Quarter Lpr

4 TIRE FIRE
FEATURE: Getting the most out of a turbo 2.0-liter DC2 Integra

Integra typeR wing lpr Photo 4/13   |   Integra Typer Wing Lpr

ZERO COMPROMISE
FEATURE: If you’re looking to build the ultimate project car, take note of Quincy Yuen’s fully-built GR Subaru WRX STI

Vented hood sti overhead lpr Photo 5/13   |   Vented Hood Sti Overhead Lpr

FORGOTTEN BREED
FEATURE: Getting reacquainted with the Datsun 510 wagon and making it better

Front three quarter.JPG Photo 6/13   |   Front Three Quarter

THE 4TH ANNUAL SUPER STREET SEMA ULTIMATE AWARD
SCENE: GReddy, Honest Assembly, and Jesus Lopez are recognized for project cars with beautiful overall style, top-level execution, and great attention to detail

001 super street sema awards lpr Photo 7/13   |   001 Super Street Sema Awards Lpr

THE ULTIMATE FC
FEATURE: GReddy returns to SEMA with a Pandem widebody Mazda RX-7 and wins our Best of Show award

Greddy mazda rx7 fc3s Photo 8/13   |   Greddy Mazda Rx7 Fc3s

THE ANGRY DUCKLING
FEATURE: What do you get when you drop an 8,500-RPM, 20-valve 4A-GE into a Toyota Starlet? Stephen Salazar’s crazy hatchback, that’s what

Front grill toyota starlet lpr.JPG Photo 9/13   |   Front Grill Toyota Starlet Lpr

THE EAGLE HAS LANDED
FEATURE: A DSM finally makes the pages of Super Street – and it’s a sweet one!

Eagle talon front quarter lpr Photo 10/13   |   Eagle Talon Front Quarter Lpr

THE DIRTY DOZEN: PART 2
PERFORMANCE: The other six sinfully simple things many overlook when it comes to vehicle maintenance

S13 coupe rear lpr Photo 11/13   |   S13 Coupe Rear Lpr

OH SNAP! SHUTTER SPACE III
SCENE: Our 3rd annual photo contest with Toyo Tires brings in the best entries yet, plus we send the grand prizewinner to Hawaii!

SSTP 190300 WIN johnbazay lpr Photo 12/13   |   SSTP 190300 WIN Johnbazay Lpr
Sub cover Photo 13/13   |   Sub Cover


    
    You've just purchased the new NSX but you have too much money left over and you need to spend it on something (we've all been there, right...). That's where AIMGAIN comes in.
    RodrezJan 18, 2019
    
    In Japan, Toyota is offering a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder in two different states of tune on the Supra
    Kelly PleskotJan 18, 2019
    
    The Lego McLaren Senna kit has 219 pieces and, yes, incorporates the transparent in-door panels of the actual hypercar
    Conner GoldenJan 18, 2019
    
    In Japan, Porsche builds have always been a big thing, and lately they've been a bit more visible at events like Tokyo Auto Salon. At the 2019 show, everyone was talking about the 4 Laws 911
    RodrezJan 17, 2019
    
    Garage Active brought a number of GT-Rs out to TAS '19, all of which were top notch but this R32 warranted a closer look.
    RodrezJan 17, 2019
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
