 Super Street Staff Picks 2018
Super Street Staff Picks 2018

Our favorite stories last year (and a little why) from some of the people who brought them to you

Staff
Jan 2, 2019
SAMUEL DU @duspeed
Editor-in-Chief

1993 Mazda RX-7 - PistachioFD

“It won our 2017 Super Street SEMA Ultimate Award with Meguair’s and shortly after, I flew down to Miami to shoot this absolutely mental FD build myself. This RX-7 by Gooichi Motors simply screams ‘get out of my f’ckin way!’ and ‘I don’t care what you think!’ It’s the epitome of a current day, badass Super Street feature car, and sorry to the LS haters out there … but not sorry.”

1993 mazda rx 7 rocket bunny ducktail wing Photo 2/40   |   1993 Mazda Rx 7 Rocket Bunny Ducktail Wing

F Development Supra, Type R, & 360 - The Untold Story

“During one of my recent trips to Japan, I had the pleasure of meeting Yuuki Suzuki of F Development. He’s not big on social media or car shows, but he’s got quite the passion for fine-tuned automobiles like his personal Supra, Integra Type R and Ferrari 360 Modena which he took me for a spirited ride on Japan’s famous Mazda Hakone Turnpike – one of the best public roads I’ve been on in the world.”

F development toyota crown Photo 6/40   |   F Development Toyota Crown

goldRush Rally 2018 - 10 Cities, 10 Days, 3,845 Miles

“10 cities, 10 days, nearly 4,000 miles … The 10th annual goldRush Rally will go down as one of the most exhilarating experiences of my career, piloting a modified Lexus LC across America. After keeping up with Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Ford GTs and more, I managed not to keep myself out of police custody and made it home with some unforgettable memories I’ll be able to tell my friends … off the record.”


MATT RODRIGUEZ @rodrez
Network Director

1993 Mazda RX-7 (FD3S) - The Rotary Made Me Do It

“I spotted Ranj Jaaf's FD3S at a few events early in 2018 and immediately took note. The widened body panels aren't held in place by rivets or hardware but instead, smooth and almost seamless. Fender-mount side mirrors don't appeal to me in anyway on paper, but with Jaaf's RX-7 they work perfectly. Less is more but not at the expense of cutting corners - it's one of my favorites of this year or any other.”

1993 mazda rx 7 car shop glow v1 led taillights Photo 13/40   |   1993 Mazda Rx 7 Car Shop Glow V1 Led Taillights

LuftAuto002 - The Safari Porsche 911

“The LuftAuto 002 is my second choice, not based on a specific look or feel (though both carry quite a bit of weight individually), but because the car was a step away from the norm for me personally. Built to a meticulous level that I don't think I've ever encountered in person before, this car takes a huge departure from the norm and does it in style. One of the toughest stories I've ever chased but also one of the most rewarding when I read through the finished product.”

Luftauto002 porsche 911 rear quarter panel Photo 17/40   |   Luftauto002 Porsche 911 Rear Quarter Panel


BOB HERNANDEZ @editorbobdc5
Web Editor

Winter Jam 2017

“Winter Jam was in late ’17 but our story didn’t run until early ’18. … these are David Karey’s awesome photos but my words – I was lucky to talk to WJ organizer and current event architect (as well as pro drifter) Faruk Kugay about how he elevated the Sonoma Raceway-based drifting festival from what it started out as to what it is today. Interviews with principals always adds a cool element to coverage like this, and since this was our first year covering WJ it made the article that much more impactful.”

Winter jam 2017 supra Photo 21/40   |   Winter Jam 2017 Supra

2007 Subaru Impreza WRX - Clockwatcher

“Great photo set by Dax, and I love Sally and her team’s positive approach to building race cars, striving to keep Time Attack both ‘JDM’ and ‘fun.’ I feel like Sally represents what’s good and right with the sport of TA.”

2007 subaru impreza wrx kognition subaru rear wing Photo 25/40   |   2007 Subaru Impreza Wrx Kognition Subaru Rear Wing


CHAD BURDETTE @chadbeephotography
Contributor

Heng Thammarat's Dream Garage - It Was All a Dream

“Out of the features I did, I would have to say Heng's garage in Bangkok has to be my favorite. Touring his garage was the highlight of my 2018 automotive experiences. Even the most jaded car guy would get lost in there for hours admiring the beautiful JDM legends and custom designed garage spaces.”

Heng thammarat dream garage r34 33 nissan skylines Photo 29/40   |   Heng Thammarat Dream Garage R34 33 Nissan Skylines


LARRY CHEN @larry_chen_photo
Contributor

1995 Nissan 240SX (S14) - Ultimate Dream Fulfilled

“The title for this article was appropriate in so many ways. Not only did Omar, the owner of the S14, get his ultimate dream fulfilled by getting his car on two Super Street covers in the same month (subscriber and newsstand), but he built one badass car. Although, those two were not the only dreams fulfilled from this story. It's always been a dream of mine to become a contributor and a cover photographer for Super Street. It seems like everything I've done in the car culture world has led up to this moment, where I am finally contributing to the top tuning magazine in the world. Thank you, Super Street, for a great year, and I look forward to many more years of cool stories and beautiful cars.”

1995 nissan 240sx rb25det swap Photo 33/40   |   1995 Nissan 240Sx Rb25det Swap


AL NORRIS @alnorrisphoto
Contributor

1999 Honda Civic Type R - The Refresh
1996 Honda Integra Type R - Living the Dream

“I like both Spoon features I personally shot. It was a rich feeling to see two Hondas built out of simplicity and originality; on top of one of them being a track car and the other a show car.”

1996 honda integra type r b18c engine Photo 37/40   |   1996 Honda Integra Type R B18c Engine
SuperStreetOnline

Super Street Staff Picks 2018
