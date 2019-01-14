From the Editors of…

The 1st Modified MkV Supra … Sort Of

We commission designer/illustrator Jon Sibal to flesh out our vision of the A90

Jan 14, 2019
Illustrator: Jon Sibal
The Supra’s back, baby. Officially the A90, less official the “Mk 5,” and sadly for the fan boys, no 2JZ. But it is what it is, and while we admit up front we aren’t the first to the party with alternative universe 2020 Supra (even Toyota has its GR Supra Concept) we’ll just say we’re the first with a modified “street” version (albeit in 2D) of the return of the storied sports car. For that, we went straight to our go-to artist and all-around great guy, Jon Sibal.

As he has done so successfully in the past, Jon makes magic with the A90, doing all the right things to the girl to take advantage of her athletic lines. This Launch Edition in Absolute Zero White is on the milder side, but is part of a trio of concept renderings by Jon that will be released in the April issue of Super Street the magazine later in the year, each featuring more and more aggressive modifications. Our vision in white rides on 20-inch Volk Racing TE37SL wheels, its lone red spoke adding a dash of color that touches the lugs, brake calipers, and side mirrors as well, and achieves proper fitment with a snug 2.5-inch drop.

Design-wise, the car has matured nicely from its FT-1 roots, and as promised looks nothing like the BMW Z4, which shares a platform with the A90. Last May, Toyota teased the world more with its GR Supra Concept, and then a few months later we had a chance to get up close and personal with a prototype version of the new Supra – all pieces to the puzzle, all leading to today’s big reveal.

It’s almost guaranteed in the next few weeks we’ll see a flood of interpretations, just like we did for the Civic Type R and FR-S/BRZ prior, and the clock ticks for the first few in real life to start emerging soon after the car hits dealerships this summer. So what would your A90 Supra look like?

The 1st Modified MkV Supra … Sort Of
    It's been 21 years since the last generation of the Toyota Supra. This version will be the fifth generation and officially named the A90, but people will often refer to it as the MkV, as well (us included).
    Sam DuJan 14, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    It was at the 2014 Detroit auto show that we first laid eyes on the Toyota FT-1 concept, a future vision of the car we’re seeing here in the same city five years later: the MkV 2020 Toyota Supra
    Mike FloydJan 14, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    As the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon kicked off, a menacing, widened and overtly aggressive version of Toyota's long-awaited sports coupe drew media and fan attention on the show floor.
    RodrezJan 11, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    The new Acura Team Penske colors celebrate the brand’s championship-winning IMSA racers of 1990–93
    Ed TahaneyJan 10, 2019
    SuperStreetOnline
    This particular LS-swapped 240Z is being sold at this year's Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale and is said to make more than 400 hp.
    Collin WoodardJan 10, 2019
