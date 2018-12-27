From the Editors of…

VIDEO – Honda Accord: “The Joy of Creating”

Watch an Accord come to life from start to finish at Honda’s Marysville, Ohio plant

Dec 27, 2018
When it comes right down to it, one of the things that brings many of us together as car people is the curious tinkerer within – the spark behind the compulsion many of us have to take things apart and put them back together again, sometimes better than they were before. We need to see how stuff works, what are its constituent parts – literally what makes it tick. And because we need to know, you’ll find an appetite for content that explains how stuff was created, as well as how to rip it apart (personally we’re suckers for classics like “How It’s Made” and “Mythbusters”).

Door Photo 5/8   |   Door

“Honda Accord: ‘The Joy of Creating’” is very much in the vein of “How It’s Made,” sort of a by-the-book reckoning of how a current generation Accord comes together at Honda of America’s Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio. Within its eleven and a half minute or so timeframe, we learn about the facility’s multiple departments from several of its 4,200 employees, witnessing everything from the forming of steel and plastics that make up the skeletal structures of the car, to the robot-heavy welding and paint areas, to the final assembly and vehicle quality inspection processes. It’s all stuff we’ve seen before, to a certain extent, but presented herewith from start to finish and housed entirely within MAP, a place that turns out 440,000 vehicles annually.

If you’ve got 12 minutes to kill, and watching cars get mass produced is acceptable snacking material for you, we humbly submit “Honda Accord: ‘The Joy of Creating’” for your approval.

Source: America Honda Motor Co.

